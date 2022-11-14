STATS Group secures pipeline market frame agreements

Just one year on from establishing a new entity in Australia, STATS Group is looking to a bright future after securing frame agreements with some of the region’s operators.

A wider market understanding of the company’s patented BISEP® double block and bleed isolation technology has laid the foundations for growth which is on its way to being realised through contract wins and formal long-term strategic relationships.

STATS Group has been engaged on a large variety of Australasian projects since 2017 when it made its market entry with the hot tap isolation of a 10-inch LPG pipeline on behalf of a major operator, using its double block and bleed BISEP tool.

In November of 2021, STATS Group announced its plans to set up a Perth-registered business with a planned investment up to A$ 2 million in equipment and support infrastructure.

This commitment seems to have paid off – with increasing numbers of oil and gas operators and contractors now opting to use STATS Group on pipeline intervention projects.

Gareth Campbell, STATS Group’s Regional Manager for Asia Pacific, said that as one of the youngest players in the Australian pipeline intervention market, the company focused on demonstrating to clients the advantages of its block and bleed technology.

“We are finding that once our BISEPs have been used in a shutdown or maintenance scenario, it changes an operators’ perception of how isolation projects can be executed, and this is reflected in the significant uptick in activity we are now experiencing,” he said.

STATS Group’s global approach to expanding its geographic presence is to establish a strong local infrastructure with a permanent portfolio of equipment and personnel.

“We are well-placed in terms of the range of equipment we have in-country to service existing contracts and to take on new work but will continually add to that to meet the expected growth in demand,” said Campbell.

“We are committed to our long-term strategy of increasing market share in Australia’s pipeline sector, further capital investment in the years ahead and the ongoing recruitment and development of local personnel, confirming that the ‘youngsters’ have a lot to offer clients and the sector.”

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.