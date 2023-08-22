STATS Group seals exclusive Malaysian supply deal

Pipeline engineering specialist STATS Group has signed an exclusive supply agreement for its products and services, reaffirming the company’s focus on the Malaysian and wider Asian energy sector.

STATS Group’s innovative range of pipeline hot tapping, plugging and inline isolation services are covered under a new strategic agreement with Malaysia’s E&P O&M Services Sdn Bhd (EPOMS).

The agreement includes the company’s market leading BISEP and Remote Tecno Plug double block pipeline isolation technology.

EPOMS is a provider in integrated frontline operations and maintenance services for oil and gas platforms, floating facilities, associated flowlines, and pipelines across Malaysia.

“We have enjoyed a strong relationship with EPOMS and this exclusive supply agreement is an exciting and natural development which will benefit both companies,” STATS Group regional manager for Asia Pacific region Gareth Campbell said.

“EPOMS is ambitious and forward looking and its ethos of providing true value and real solutions is very much one that chimes with our own outlook and approach to client service.

“We are looking forward to working with EPOMS on major pipeline isolation contracts in Malaysia and further afield.”

It is through this newly formed agreement that STATS Group expects revenues in the Asia Pacific region to more than double in the current year and in addition to Malaysia it is pursuing opportunities in Indonesia, Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand, with support from recently appointed Southeast Asia sales manager, Boyke Sembiring, who is based in Jakarta.

From the company’s base in Kuala Lumpur, the pipeline technology specialist also deploys project engineers, technicians and operational support staff across a wide range of pipeline isolation and maintenance activities for onshore, topsides and subsea projects.

At a signing of the exclusive supply agreement in Kuala Lumpur, EPOMS was represented by its managing director and chief executive officer, Tuan Haji Zulkarnain Ismail, and witnessed by chairman, YM Raja Dato’ Sri Mufik Affandi Bin Raja Khalid.

“EPOMS is no longer confined strictly to O&M activities and limited within Malaysian market. Accordingly, EPOMS has rigorously explored new business activities and business ventures as the Company gears up to further expand its growth,” Ismail said.

“Therefore, EPOMS welcomes the opportunity to work closely with STATS Group and continue our successful collaboration.

“As the famous saying goes: If you want to go fast, go alone, if you want to go far, go together.

“STATS is a world-renowned player in providing these niche offerings and EPOMS is committed to representing STATS in Malaysia by providing value added services using their products and solutions.”

While this is a key partnership, it is built on a strong relationship founded through a previous work scope project.

Specifically, this project included the isolation and reinstatement leak-testing of a 12-inch shutdown valve on the EPOMS-operated Larut A platform, offshore Malaysia.

STATS supplied a DNV type approved Remote Tecno Plug® to provide a fully monitored, leak-tight dual seal isolation of the pressurised oil export pipeline, providing safe worksite conditions to allow the shutdown valve to be removed and replaced.

Established in 1998 and based in Kintore, Aberdeenshire, STATS Group provides specialist engineering services for the maintenance, integrity and repair of oil, gas and petrochemical installations and infrastructure.

Employing more than 340 staff in the UK, Australia, the Middle East, Malaysia and North America , the company recorded revenues of just under £50 million in 2021.

Over the last 25 years the company has gained an excellent reputation for providing expertise and developing innovative products which enhance safety and environmental performance, reduce system or plant downtime, improve asset performance, and support decommissioning and abandonment.

This article featured in the July edition of The Australian Pipeliner.