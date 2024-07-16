STATS Group bolstered by new sales manager

Image: saksit/stock.adobe.com

In the People on the Move column, The Australian Pipeliner is tracking new appointments in Australia, New Zealand, Papuan New Guinea and the Pacific’s pipeline sector.

Hafiz Abdul Kareem has rejoined STATS Group as Sales Manager, APAC, where he will increase the technical and sales supports to the clients across the region.

With over 15 years of experience in the pipeline intervention and isolation industry in the Middle East and North Africa regions, Kareem was drawn to STATS Group for its reputation within the industry.

“STATS is the leading player in the pipeline intervention and isolation industry with a wide range of cutting-edge proprietary technologies and a vision to increase market share and footprint in Australia and globally,” Kareem said.

“STATS is supporting clients achieve their net-zero goals with engineered solutions and is committed to drive higher levels of safety and support the industry in the transition to a low carbon future.”

Within his new role, Kareem looks forward to expanding the company’s reach and assisting with its continued growth.

“I’m excited to expand STATS reach within the Australian pipeline market with a particular focus on the east coast and to be part of STATS continued growth, increasing our local workforce and supporting our clients in the transition to a low carbon future,” he said.

This feature also appears in the July edition of The Australian Pipeliner.