STATS Group announces leadership change

Pipeline engineering specialist STATS Group has announced that chief executive officer Leigh Howarth is stepping down in a planned leadership transition.

Following a rigorous recruitment process, STATS Group regional director North America and global sales director Stephen Rawlinson will succeed Howarth.

Howarth will now assume a non-executive director role within the company.

“I’m proud to have served as CEO for the past eight years and of the many milestones achieved along the way,” Howarth said.

“There’s no doubt STATS has evolved to become a strong international business which has tremendous further potential in both the current energy pipeline markets and emerging low carbon sector.”

Rawlinson has spent 13 years in various management roles at STATS Group and has played a major role in supporting the unprecedented growth at the company over the last decade.

“I’d like to thank the board and Mitsui for this opportunity to lead the STATS business,” Rawlinson said.

“Leigh has been instrumental in leading our strategy to internationalise the business and consolidate excellent year-on-year growth, whilst also latterly overseeing the successful sale of the business to Mitsui in 2023.

“I now look forward to leading the STATS team as we continue to strengthen our market position globally through our highly skilled workforce and market leading technologies.”

