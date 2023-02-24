STATS commissioned for significant subsea project

Pipeline technology specialist STATS Group has been contracted to provide specialist services to one of the world’s largest diameter subsea pipeline intervention projects.

STATS Group is set to undertake pipeline isolation, hot tapping and plugging services on a Middle East subsea intervention project after being tapped by UAE-headquartered oil and gas EPC contractor National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC) — a subsidiary of National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC Group) — on behalf of a National Operating Company.

The project is the result of STATS Group’s long-term commitment to support localisation in the Gulf region. The company employs more than 80 people and has facilities in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Muscat, Oman, and Doha, Qatar.

Over the years, STATS Group has gained an excellent reputation for providing a responsive, client-centred approach combined with expertise and innovative products which enhance safety and environmental performance, reduce system or plant downtime, improve asset performance, and support the industry transition to a low carbon future.

The scope of work will include the hot tapping and double block and bleed isolation of multiple pipelines with diameters ranging from 42-inches up to 56-inches in the Middle East region, using STATS SureTap® hot tapping machines and its patented BISEP® technology.

Mark Gault, STATS Group’s General Manager in the Middle East, says that the company believes the project to be among the first in the world of its calibre.

“As far as we are aware, there have been no other subsea intervention projects of this complexity or scale that involve subsea isolations on pipelines of 56-inches in diameter,” says Gault.

“We have made a significant product development investment with three new large-diameter hot tapping machines and the associated isolation assets capable of handling this unique work scope. Relatedly, we are delighted to have increased our BISEP DNV Type Approval status up to 56-inch.”

This is a landmark project for the pipeline technology specialist and is set to reinforce the company’s credentials for providing innovative subsea hot tapping and high integrity isolation solutions which can address diverse and technical challenges.

“Our strategy of putting in the hard yards in terms of investing in our asset base in the Middle East and in employing and training locally based staff has put us in a strong position to expand further in the region,” he says.

“We are continuing to recruit more staff, not only to support this exciting project with NPCC but also in response to a broader increase in regional project work following the uncertainties of Covid-related lockdowns.”

Yasser Zaghloul, NMDC Group’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) says that the company is committed to developing robust and secure infrastructure in the engineering, procurement, and construction sector. This, says Zaghloul, will benefit not only the company and its stakeholders but the industry as a whole.

“We will continue to invest in new critical infrastructure projects, leveraging our rejuvenated skills to meet our clients’ needs, and we look forward to broadening our level of collaboration with key industry players like STATS Group to further solidify our position as the EPC major of choice for global NOCs,” says Zaghloul.

Significant investment by STATS Group has likewise extended its range of hot tapping machines, which can now cater for up to 60-inch diameter cuts. In addition, the company has also extended its DNV Type Approval on its BISEP and Tecno Plug® isolation technologies, up to 56-inches in size.

The UK-headquartered company has a long track record of successful isolation and intervention projects in the Middle East using its BISEP double block and bleed technology, which is well established by many of the international and national oil and gas operators in region.

This article is featured in the January edition of The Australian Pipeliner.