Stag field oil asset clears regulatory hurdle

Image: bomboman/stock.adobe.com

Jadestone Energy has received approval from NOPSEMA for petroleum recovery and processing activities at its Stag field development.

The Stag development, which is located approximately 60km northwest of Dampier in WA, has been in production since 1998. The scope of the current environment plan covers the continued operation of its offshore facilities for a period of five years.

These activities include:

A fixed central production facility (CPF), producing and processing oil from a number of wells;

A single 2km-long carbon steel export oil pipeline on the northeast side of the CPF connecting to a catenary anchor leg mooring (CALM) buoy via a flexible submarine hose;

A flexible import hose from the CALM buoy that delivers oil to a third-party tanker. Once loading is complete, the tanker departs the field for delivery of cargo to market.

Water injection flowlines and wells to assist reservoir fluid recovery;

Support/supply vessels, work vessels and tug boats/static tow vessels supporting third-party tanker movement, facility logistics, maintenance and provisioning; and

Helicopter support.

Oil is loaded continuously to the third-party tanker at a production rate of up to 5000 barrels per day.

