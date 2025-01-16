Squeezing is a thing of the past

Image: Pro Pipe Services

For many years squeezing was an acceptable form of isolating polyethylene pipe in the pipeline industry to perform maintenance, repairs or performing a branch connection.

Pro Pipe Services has identified that polyethylene (PE) pipelines are now more common in the distribution market than ever.

Laying PE pipe is much more efficient, and easier to lay, meaning more pipe can be put into the ground than the equivalent steel pipe, meaning water and gas can be supplied to new estates in a shorter period of time.

Having recognised the change of pipeline material and the need to isolate the line to perform work on the lines, Pro Pipe Services has invested in TDW’s POLYSTOPP® Hot Tap and Line Isolation equipment from 110mm to 250mm in diameter.

As a service provider of hot tapping, line isolation and pipeline services, Pro Pipe Services can isolate steel, cast iron, ductile iron and of course PE pipelines. With the use of the POLYSTOPP equipment, Pro Pipe Services can isolate PE pipes from 110mm to 250mm in diameter.

The company can also isolate 110mm to 200mm lines operating up to 10bar (1000 kPa), and 225mm to 250mm PE lines up to 7bar (700 Kpa).

The equipment is lightweight, meaning the equipment can be man handled, and used out of a utility. Traditionally anything DN150 (6-inch) or larger on a steel pipeline would need heavy equipment and the use of a crane to lift the equipment onto the pipeline, however with the POLYSTOPP equipment, there is no need for the use of a crane for pipelines up to 250mm.

Pro Pipe Services is a one-stop-shop when it comes to isolating PE pipelines. Through its channel partnership with TDW, the company supplies the POLYSTOPP fittings, fuse the fittings on the line and can even complete the tie-ins if the customer requires that service.

The TDW POLYSTOPP equipment has an integrated bypass on the Universal Valves, meaning that Pro Pipe Services can run a bypass through its equipment without the need for additional fittings on the line, and the bypass length can be whatever the customer needs.

Since Pro Pipe Services has invested so heavily in TDW’s POLYSTOPP equipment, it now has three sets of equipment. This means if the customer wants to complete multiple alterations on a PE pipe, Pro Pipe Services has the equipment and dedicated vehicles kitted out with the appropriate G+F Fusion Units, scrapers, and approved generators to perform the task.

When it comes to isolations, the company fuses on a TDW plugging fitting, which works the same way as a traditional SHORTSTOPP® Weld fitting.

By installing a valve on top of the fitting, Pro Pipe Services can hot tap the line and install a POLYSTOPP plugging machine to isolate the section of pipe.

In addition, Pro Pipe Services offers TDW’s POLYSTOPP Bottom Branch fitting. This fitting works the same way as a SHORTSTOPP 3-WAY™ Tee, where it can install the fitting onto the mainline, and the new pipeline is then tied into the bottom branch.

After all the testing has been completed, Pro Pipe Services then hot tap the bottom branch to commission the new line, as well as having the ability to isolate the mainline if required. When all the work has been completed a completion plug is installed into the POLYSTOPP fitting and cap is installed on top. The fitting can be re-entered in the future.

Pro Pipe Services places the safety of its workers, customers and the public above all else and is committed to overcoming any challenge and completing all required works with the utmost professionalism, efficiency and safety.

The company not only provides hot tapping and line isolation services, but it also provides pipe cutting, commissioning, decommissioning, equipment maintenance on all types of pipeline equipment and training.

This feature also appears in the January edition of The Australian Pipeliner.