Spotlight on water in the next edition of The Australian Pipeliner

The Australian Pipeliner is focusing on the importance of water for its next edition.

The next edition of The Australian Pipeliner will have a focus in the issue around the innovative solutions, technology and processes from the market right here in Australia and around the world.

In addition to the water theme, other unique features in this edition include welding, vacuum lifters, integrity & maintenance, valves & actuators, pigging & ILI as well as land issues.

Securing an advertising and editorial package is an opportunity to raise awareness of your company’s skillset, capability and contribution to the wider pipeline industry here in Australia.

A full page marketing package includes:

Full-page advertisement (ad material to be supplied).

Editorial feature to be written for you by the editor of The Pipeliner.

Editorial feature to appear in The Pipeliner's e-newsletter, website and on LinkedIn.

Expressions of interest close on 7 February. To secure your spot, please click the button below.

<iframe src=”https://www2.primecreative.com.au/l/401112/2023-11-07/ckzrqg” width=”100%” height=”500″ type=”text/html” frameborder=”0″ allowTransparency=”true” style=”border: 0″></iframe>

For more information, please contact Jake Niehus, Business Development Manager at The Australian Pipeliner on jacob.niehus@primecreative.com.au and +61466 929 675.

