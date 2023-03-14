The next edition of The Australian Pipeliner will focus on the rapidly evolving hydrogen sector, as well as the role and leadership the pipeline industry is already playing in emissions reduction.

The issue will contain specialised content focusing on new developments, project updates, as well as the latest innovation and technology in hydrogen and other future fuels.

Click here to check out The Pipeliner’s Hydrogen and Emission Reduction edition from 2022.

Unique features in the edition include: Pipeline Padders, Cathodic Protection, Rehabilitation & Repair, Trenchless Construction, Line Pipe and Flow, Level & Pressure Sensors.



If you’re involved with the hydrogen industry, or any of the unique features above, securing an advertising and editorial package in this issue is an opportunity to raise awareness of your company’s capabilities and role you play in the industry.

A full page marketing package includes

Full-page advertisement (ad material to be supplied)

(ad material to be supplied) Editorial Feature to be written for you by the editor of The Pipeliner

by the editor of The Pipeliner Editorial Feature to appear in The Pipeliner’s e-newsletter, website and on LinkedIn

Expressions of interest close 11 April 2022.

For more information, contact The Pipeliner Business Development Manager Nick Lovering at nick.lovering@primecreative.com.au or +61 414 217 190.