Spotlight on industry leaders and innovators

Image: PX Media/stock.adobe.com

The Pipeline Planning, Maintenance & Upgrades 2025 conference is more than an event – it’s a gathering of some of the sharpest minds shaping the future of infrastructure.

Among the distinguished speakers are:

Gline Mathew (Shell, Brunei) – on risk-based maintenance planning.

ShivaKumar N R S (McDermott International, Malaysia) – unveiling advanced non-destructive testing.

Angelina Lam (Ultra Clean Technology, Singapore) – mapping strategies for lifecycle management.

Ir. Tengku Shahru (Hibiscus Petroleum, Malaysia) – advancing materials for corrosion resistance.

From subsea welding to digital twins, the sessions span the breadth of engineering challenges facing today’s infrastructure projects. Attendees will gain direct insights from practitioners tackling the most pressing pipeline issues across Asia and beyond.

With expertise ranging from offshore energy to petrochemicals, these voices will not just inform – but inspire.

