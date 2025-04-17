‘Spoilt for choice’ in PNG

The 2024 PNG Expo. Image: Prime Creative Media

The biggest names in the energy industry are active in Papua New Guinea – and opportunities abound for suppliers and contractors.

The upcoming Papua New Guinea Industrial and Mining Resources Exhibition and Conference (PNG Expo) will offer resources companies a chance to network and grow their business in the prospective region.

Slated for the Stanley Hotel in Port Moresby from 2–3 July, the PNG Expo will offer a curated exhibition floor and an informative speaker program. Additionally, the PNG Expo will host a suite of networking opportunities to help delegates get the most out of their time in Port Moresby and maximise their exhibition experience.

Key exhibitors like Metso, Blackwoods, Sandvik, Dreager, Lincom, and Putzmeister have already locked in their spot, with many more to come. Additionally, TriCab, a premium supplier of high-performance flexible cable and accessories, has renewed its sponsorship for 2025.

Fertile grounds

In PNG, the resources industry is a strong driver of economic growth.

Since the 1900s, the industry has evolved to see cast quantities of gold, copper, silver nickel and oil and gas. Fast forward to 2025 and business is booming.

Recently, joint venture partners Santos, ExxonMobil, Kumul Petroleum Holdings, Mineral Resources Development Company and JZ Nippon delivered the Angore gas development.

The milestone unlocks a one trillion cubic feet natural gas resource, which will deliver up to 350 million standard cubic feet (mmscf) per day of gas to support stable, long-term PNG LNG production.

Production at PNG LNG began in April 2014 and since then the project has supplied more than 83 million tonnes of LNG to the Asian market. With an investment value of more than $19 billion, the project celebrated its tenth year of production in 2024 and has routinely exceeded its nameplate capacity of 6.9 million tonnes per annum by 30 per cent.

Santos Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Gallagher said production success at Angore demonstrates the prolific nature of Papua New Guinea’s gas resources in the province of Hela.

The company is also advancing a number of other gas developments.

“Associated gas from Agogo and Moran could deliver at least another 125 mmscf per day and we are working to make this development final investment decision-ready by 2026,” he said.

“In addition, we are currently drilling the Hides Footwall well, an exploration well that, if successful, could deliver up to another 160 mmscf per day.”

Additionally, gas fields such as P’nyang, Muruk and Juha also remain in the queue to sustain PNG LNG production.

“This is a great position for Santos and PNG LNG to be in – we are spoilt for choice with no shortage of healthy upstream development options to keep our LNG infrastructure full,” Gallagher said.

With so much in the works for Santos and other energy giants, it’s little wonder that industry figures are lining up for the PNG Expo.

