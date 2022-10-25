Speciality pipeline recruiter celebrates 30th anniversary

Friday 21 October 2022 marked three decades since Peter Norman Personnel was established.

The company was established in 1992 as a national contractor, permanent recruitment and payroll management agency committed to servicing the pipeline industry.

Founder and Director – and namesake – Peter Norman, is a well-known figure in the recruitment, engineering, pipeline, and manufacturing sectors.

Applying his attention to detail and unique industry insights, Norman set out to offer his clients unparalleled access to the industries they work in, always with a smile on his face.

Now, 30 years on, Peter Norman Personnel’s team professionally and compliantly ensure that employment engagement, occupational health and safety, payroll and statutory obligations are met for all its clients across Australia.

Senior Consultant for Contracting and Recruitment Kate Cuic said the company is proud to have been able to stand the test of time, while so much has changed in pipelines and society.

“We’ve been around since before Y2K and not only survived but thrived; it’s great to still be involved and active within the pipeline industry,” she said.

“It’s wonderful to see people that have started off as graduates in the industry essentially become some of the industry’s leaders during that time.”

Cuic singled out changes to diversity and inclusion as some of the most significant changes during the company’s history recruiting for the pipeline sector.

“Continued innovation has helped the industry become more attractive to younger people and helped establish a diversified employee base in which different people can bring with them different experiences and backgrounds,” she said.

“Whether this be more women coming into the industry through engineering or people from overseas, it’s been a pleasing to watch the pipeline industry continue to evolve over the years and for Peter Norman Personnel to have played a role in that is an equal pleasure.”

For more information visit the Peter Norman Personnel website.

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.