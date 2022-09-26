So much to see today at APGA Convention

There’s so much to see and do today at the 2022 APGA Annual Convention and Exhibition – so where do you begin?

Kicking off bright an early this morning, the convention will begin with a Welcome to Country by Deborah Sandy and the Yugara People to give respect to those whose land we are able to joyously come together on after three years of distance.

Following this a State of the Industry discussion between APGA’s CEO Steve Davies and APGA President Donna McDowall at 8:40 am. The day will officially begin with an address from keynote speaker, Mark Wales, whose current ambition is to further educate others on leadership, strategy and maintaining peak performance while under stress.

The speech will be followed by a leader panel, but with a new twist and a second keynote address from Gayen and Carina Nixon who will focus on the need to create cultural change in order to support gender quality in engineering.

After lunch, for the first time in-person, the APGA Innovation Awards pitch session will be presented live at the APGA convection. The pitch session will take place at 2pm today, with the awards aiming to highlight innovation in our industry and to bring to the attention of the wider membership products, services and new technologies that could be beneficial for their businesses. It was introduced in 2021, but due to the COVID-19 convention was a virtual one so attendees are yet to experience the true excitement of the in-person pitch.

Entrants to the award are limited to Exhibitors at the 2022 APGA Convention and Exhibition. A Judging Panel will select a short list of five entries from those submitted and then a representative of each of those companies will give a five-minute pitch on the merits of their entry at the opening of the business session on Monday afternoon.

One of the final sessions of today will focus on environmental, social, and governance factors and will include a variety of presentations including an introduction from Josh Wickham.

Later tonight sees the return of an APGA Convention favourite; the Fancy Dress Party sponsored by Anode Engineering, Solar Turbines and Tremco Pipeline Equipment. A return to the festivities after a busy day, we expect everyone to be dressed in their finest and fanciest and look forward to seeing everyone have a wonderful evening as we ramp up for the rest of the conventions events.

For the full 2022 APGA Annual Convention and Exhibition program click here and for more information on the events at the convention, visit the website.