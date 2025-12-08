Smarter welding, digitised and documented

Image: Vinidex

In Australia’s infrastructure landscape, polyethylene (PE) pipelines continue to lead the way for critical services like drinking water, gas, and sewerage. But as networks expand and compliance expectations tighten, weld traceability has become just as important as weld quality. Accurate, accessible records of every joint installation are no longer a ‘nice-to-have’, they’re a must-have.

That’s why Vinidex and Friatec are raising the standard again, by introducing a smarter, safer and more efficient way to manage electrofusion welding projects.

Introducing Workflow by Friatec: from fusion to finish, digitised, documented and delivered

Developed by the Friatec team in Germany, Workflow is a smart digital field tool purpose-built for electrofusion projects. It works alongside the Prime Eco Welder and the Friatec EF fittings range to transform the way installers and contractors track, record and report each weld.

Replacing old manual paperwork and error-prone logs, Workflow digitises and documents each weld in real time. From barcode scanning and GPS tagging to instant fusion protocol generation, every detail is captured accurately and securely, streamlining the entire on-site process.

For contractors and installers, this means faster, simpler processes with fewer documentation errors and immediate access to accurate project data. Fusion records, component locations and supporting images are all safely stored in the cloud and instantly available, no paperwork required.

Total traceability for every weld

With growing focus on quality assurance and job site safety, quality assurance is fast becoming an industry expectation. Workflow delivers exactly that. Each weld is recorded by component, date, installer and location, creating a complete digital record that’s accessible across multiple sites and stakeholders.

Whether it’s a routine connection or a complex infrastructure upgrade, the ability to track what was installed, where, when and by whom gives contractors greater control over projects and peace of mind when it matters most. For asset owners and supervisors, it provides a new level of transparency and assurance, with weld protocols and installation records always available.

Smarter project management, built for the field

More than just a data capture tool, Workflow is a full project management solution for electrofusion installations. Secure cloud-based access allows supervisors and asset owners to manage fusion records in real time, from the site office or from the head office.

Information is synchronised via SSL-secured cloud servers and stored safely on Australian-hosted platforms, with every weld traceable down to the last detail. It’s a smarter way to run a construction site, keeping everyone from installers to project managers on the same page, and providing immediate access to weld records when required.

Reducing risk, improving compliance and saving time

The beauty of Workflow lies in its simplicity. By digitising every step of the process, it removes the risk of lost or incomplete paperwork, manual errors, and inconsistent record keeping. Features like barcode scanning, photo capture and geolocation enhance weld documentation, while automated protocol generation takes the admin burden off-site teams.

With protocols certified to ISO/IEC 27001 standards, Workflow also meets the strictest security requirements, giving asset owners and contractors confidence that sensitive data is safe, accurate and fully traceable.

Workflow is fast becoming the new standard for electrofusion welding documentation, making life easier for installers, supervisors and asset owners alike.

Backed by proven technology and trusted expertise

Workflow is part of a broader commitment from Vinidex and Friatec to help installers and contractors work smarter, safer and more efficiently. Alongside industry-leading EF fittings and the Prime Eco Welder, this digital platform ensures that every connection meets the performance standards required for today’s infrastructure demands.

With features like Active Cooling and PreCheck built into the system, installers can deliver clean, verifiable welds while keeping jobs on schedule and minimising the risk of costly rework.

Supporting smarter installation with accredited training

Vinidex provides comprehensive, accredited electrofusion training tailored for varying skill levels, from new recruits to seasoned professionals. The program emphasises practical techniques like mechanical peeling, alignment tools and proper handling procedures, helping to eliminate common installation issues such as contamination and misalignment. It’s all part of a broader commitment to safer, smarter PE infrastructure projects across the country. To find out more or book your training session, visit vinidex.com.au/vinidextrainingcourses or call 13 11 69.

Ready to weld smarter?

Discover how Workflow by Friatec can help transform your project documentation, reduce risk and simplify your on-site processes. Learn more and get started today at vinidex.com.au/products/pe-systems/fittings-for-pe-pipe/workflow/.