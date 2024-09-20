Small start, immense impact

PWS has leading talents and machines for every specific application. Image: PWS

The mega civil upgrades of Victoria has brought phenomenal change to the state, with unprecedented improvements throughout its water, gas, sewer, and communications infrastructures.

With the rise of new infrastructure comes the massive number of jobs and the complexity required by a company to provide services and tailored solutions in order to deliver a project on time.

This is where Poly Welding Specialists (PWS), a specialist PE welding service provider, wins the reputation as a formidable force in the industry.

The journey of PWS began in 2013, with 21-year-old Troy Marshall, who, after losing his job, found himself at a crossroads.

Undeterred, he seized the opportunity to forge his own path, embarking on an entrepreneurial journey that would ultimately shape the course of his life.

“Troy got fired from his last job, and that’s how it all kicked off, really,” Matt Van Soest said, Marshall’s childhood friend and current Director of PWS.

The two shared a bond forged on the footy field and a drive to succeed against all odds.

Operating out of Marshall’s parents’ backyard shed, the fledgling enterprise slowly but surely began to gain traction, securing one job after another through sheer grit and a commitment to delivering exceptional workmanship.

Their big break came around seven years ago with rail work for level crossing removals in Melbourne – that’s kilometres of rail lines and tens of thousands of poly welds.

It was a pivotal moment that propelled PWS onto a trajectory of growth and success.

From there, it was one major project after another as their reputation grew. A massive 560mm water main in the south east Melbourne region and pipe work ranging from 1200mm down to 160mm for the Western Treatment Plant. They became one of the go-to poly welding solutions for top-tier contractors like Metro Trains.

Their jobs got bigger, and so did the company. Marshall and Van Soest moved from the backyard shed to their first 450 square foot factory.

Now, the company has evolved into a powerhouse, boasting a state-of-the-art factory, an impressive fleet of over 50 specialised machines with 12 McElroy fusion units, and a team of highly skilled technicians.

But according to the duo, what truly sets PWS apart is its unwavering dedication to providing comprehensive, tailored solutions that address the unique challenges of each project.

“We’ve got the best talents and best machines for every specific application – we don’t use a massive overkill setup,” Marshall said.

“We can handle the whole process in-house from custom fabrication to final installation. That’s a big advantage over suppliers and contractors.”

With an A-team crew and an arsenal of specialty equipment, the pair are confident they can take on any complex and challenging poly welding projects across civil construction, water treatment, landfills, fire services and communications infrastructure.

Their fabrication workshop became a core strength, allowing them to make complex bends, fittings and bypasses on demand.

One of PWS’ biggest edges is controlling the entire supply chain through their sister company Mako Poly.

“We don’t have to source anything externally – we provide every fitting and material in-house for seamless end-to-end service,” Van Soest said.

PWS’ priorities of efficiency, customised solutions and eliminating inefficiencies for clients have been a huge hit.

“We make it easy for contractors. They focus on the main runs while we look after the specialised work,” Van Soest said.

Construction Manager Phil Pottage of HDD Drilling spoke highly about PWS.

“They provide a professional and quality service, and have always been able to fit us in and meet our timeframes,” he said.

Project Director Tom Mulhall of Delcon Civil also shared his praise for the company, stating: “PWS approaches each project with meticulous attention to detail. Their responsiveness and willingness to accommodate specific requirements demonstrate their commitment to tailored solutions”.

Delplant Civil’s James Collins highlighted PWS’ can-do attitude in the face of tough site conditions.

“A few years back we had a difficult tie-in on a 355mm pipe 3m deep that had to be done quickly despite the rain. PWS worked right through it in a shielded hole and made sure the job got done perfectly,” he said.

From those early days wrenching in Marshall’s parents’ shed, PWS has grown into one of Victoria’s top poly welding companies. But Marshall and Van Soest aren’t resting on their laurels.

“We’ve come a long way, but we’re not slowing down. We’re always investing in our people and the latest machines and technology to stay ahead of the game,” Marshall said.

“In 5-10 years, we want to be the number one poly welding company across Australia,” Van Soest added.

“So the next step is to go Australia-wide by setting up branches in other states like South Australia and Queensland.”

