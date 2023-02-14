Small but mighty: reducing gas emissions from venting just got easier

The new ZEVAC Mini series has entered the Australian and New Zealand market, allowing pipeline operators a more lightweight, versatile option to reduce their emissions from venting activities.

First Gas NZ is the first pipeline operator outside of North America to purchase the new ZEVAC HP Mini and LP Mini, a set of compact machines which makes gas recovery from venting procedures easy on every jobsite.

The ZEVAC Mini products use the same trusted Zero Emissions Vacuum and Compression (ZEVAC®) technology as the larger units to keep gas or natural gas liquids in the pipeline system instead of venting or flaring, helping to reduce pipeline operators’ carbon footprint and creating a safer work environment for onsite technicians.

Two sizes of machines are available in the ZEVAC Mini series:

LP Mini – weighing 185 lbs (84 kg), pressures up to 150 PSIG

HP Mini – weighing 300 lbs (136 kg), pressures up to 1,480 PSIG

These add to the larger range of ZEVAC units:

LP TWIN – pressures up to 750 PSIG

HP TWIN – pressures up to 1,480 PSIG

QUAD – pressures up to 1,480 or 2,220 PSIG upon request at time of manufacture

The mini machines are the only products of their kind that aid operators and contractors to eliminate intentional venting or flaring using a compact solution that can withstand pressures of up to 1,480 PSIG, making them perfect for a range of activities from distribution mains maintenance to pigging and can be custom mounted in a service truck without the case as pictured below.

The ZEVAC technology uses compressed air and moves gas into an adjacent pipeline or appropriate storage container. It allows the intake to depressurise and discharge back into the pipe system with 100 per cent of the gas staying inside the pipe. This also allows for less waste as the product always stays in the system, and eliminates emissions, noise warnings, hazards and the permits generally associated with venting and flaring.

The machines have a simple design that ensures air and gas never mix. There are no electronics or engines powering the equipment thus no chance for a spark.

ZEVAC is available in Australia exclusively through Tremco Pipeline Equipment, the company’s first representative outside of North America to supply the patented emissions reduction technology. The partnership was made possible thanks to the persistence and hard work of ZEVAC VP of Sales Roxy Mounter working with Brett Trembath. The Tremco Pipeline Equipment team have full ZEVAC training, a ZEVAC TWIN HP and Mini LP unit in Brisbane and are available to assist and train local technicians to use and maintain the equipment.

Tremco Pipeline Equipment services Australia, Papua New Guinea, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

To find out more about ZEVAC and the new HP mini, contact Tremco Pipeline Equipment’s Brett Trembath on (07) 3344 1066 or sales@tremcopipeline.com.au