Six questions to ask to get the most out of your emissions management program

Bridger Photonics evaluates the key factors most important to operators and their emissions management programs.

Bridger Photonics provides aerial methane scans and methane emissions data for operators across the globe. Using its experience with operators large and small, the company has compiled a list of helpful questions to guide conversations with emissions detection technology providers.

What is the emission rate detection sensitivity and probability of detection in your technology?

Emission rate detection sensitivity refers to the smallest methane emission rate that a technology can reliably detect. A complete detection sensitivity statement would be an emission rate paired with a probability of detection (PoD), such as three kilograms per hour with a 90 per cent PoD. Emission rate detection sensitivity indicates the capability of a technology to accurately detect emissions of a given size.

It’s crucial to engage qualified researchers and third-party experts to assess the actual capabilities of a technology. Ideally, detection sensitivity and PoD claims should be rigorously supported by peer-reviewed research produced by or in conjunction with reputable third-party academic research institutions, or another third party.

Researchers at these institutions study the performance of emissions detection technologies through either controlled releases, or better yet blindly testing technologies in action without their knowing, called ‘fully-blind’ testing. Be aware that controlled release studies are often performed under limited or ideal conditions, and each detection technology has environmental conditions in which it performs better or worse. So, depending on the timing and conditions present in controlled release studies, the results might not represent performance in real-world conditions.

Does your technology offer the ability to flag emission events as persistent or intermittent?

A technology that differentiates between persistent and intermittent emissions can provide important context to a detection event. This data often helps operators determine whether or not they should expect to find a repair event corresponding to a given emission.

Persistent emissions often correspond to fugitive emissions that require repair. On the other hand, intermittent emissions can correspond to normal operating process emissions. Both are important for understanding and reducing emissions, but a persistent emission often requires a repair crew, while an intermittent emission may potentially be addressed with planned retrofits or infrastructure upgrades.

Does your technology offer quantification of emission rates?

Determining the emission rate can be of critical importance for several reasons. First, quantification helps repair crews know which emissions to tackle first, helping them prioritise the most impactful repairs. It can even provide information to help identify the source of an emission and provide information that can help you understand the cause of an emission. Quantification is also an important element for understanding emissions intensity (the emissions output relative to the amount of natural gas produced) or to calculate an emissions inventory.

To develop a systematic understanding of emission sources and the types of equipment that generate the largest emissions, quantification can be a useful tool. This way, the equipment source paired with the emission rate can aid in determining which operational adjustments or equipment retrofits will generate the greatest emissions reduction as fast as possible.

How accurately does your technology pinpoint methane emission sources?

Simply knowing that emissions are coming from a site or general area of operation can be inadequate for efficient ground crew follow-up. Pinpointing emission sources, known as localisation, ensures crews know which piece of equipment needs attention, what tools are needed for mitigation, or whether the solution can be handled remotely by operations or requires a ground crew.

Localisation can also help with understanding equipment-attributed emission inventories, identifying systemic equipment issues, and planning upgrades or retrofits to reduce your emissions in an informed and strategic way.

What span does your technology scan?

A comprehensive understanding of the emissions from the majority of your assets is critical for effective management and developing reduction strategies. However, the goal isn’t simply to cover as many sites as quickly as possible; instead, it’s essential to balance site coverage with sufficient emission rate detection sensitivity to ensure meaningful data is collected.

Ideally, you’re looking for a technology that can cover large areas or distances quickly and efficiently, yet also provide the detection sensitivity that your operations require, and with the localisation accuracy that you need.

When and how will I receive my data?

Timeliness of alerts and emission data is essential for operational efficiency and to address serious emissions quickly. Consider the information you are hoping to receive and what your plan of action will be from the data. It is also important to establish whether you will be informed of large detection events before receiving the full report, whether the data will be organised, and whether the data will be compatible with your system.

Aligning with your methane emissions management needs

By asking the right questions, you can ensure that the technology you choose not only meets your sensitivity requirements, but also provides essential context around emission events, accurately quantifies emissions, pinpoints sources effectively, and delivers timely and actionable data.

These considerations will empower you to make informed decisions, enhance operational efficiency, and ultimately drive meaningful reductions in emissions.

This feature also appears in the January edition of The Australian Pipeliner.