Simplifying methane leak detection for natural gas midstream operators

Bridger Photonics is helping the pipeline industry eliminate and manage methane leaks.

Oil and gas companies rely on millions of kilometres of pipeline to transport oil and natural gas from wellheads to end consumers. The abundance and relatively low cost of natural gas is driving demand and adoption, requiring a growing network of pipelines across the globe to deliver it to markets.

Companies operating in the midstream, or transmission sector are responsible for building and maintaining an integrated network of infrastructure and pipelines to facilitate the movement of natural gas. From processing plants to liquified natural gas (LNG) facilities, to city gates and industrial end users, transmission occurs through a vast network of high-pressure pipelines.

Challenges facing the midstream sector

Although large emissions are big news across the globe, overall emissions reduction is still important. Large emissions represent only a portion of the overall emission rate from facilities in every basin ever measured at Bridger Photonics, and the smaller and mid-sized emissions make up the bulk of total emissions. We also know that smaller and mid-sized emissions are the feedstock for eventual larger, super-emitter leaks. This means that midstream operators must reduce overall emissions, while at the same time managing for large emissions.

Balancing the need for quick emissions reduction with the practical challenges of implementing changes is a major hurdle for midstream operators. Understanding the emissions profile of midstream assets, and where leaks are, how big they are, and how frequently they occur, is a foundational first step.

Addressing emissions present significant challenges for midstream operators. Given that smaller and mid-sized leaks can eventually grow into large-emitters, it’s crucial for operators to adopt a preventative approach for emissions management. Additionally, the need to accurately distinguish between emissions from one’s own facility and neighbouring sources complicates the task.



By addressing leaks early on, operators can avoid large emissions events. As the saying goes: ‘An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure’.

Bridger Photonics’ Gas Mapping LiDAR™ technology was recently approved by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for methane emissions detection for US regulatory compliance. This approval follows widespread adoption of the technology by industry leaders and comes after the US EPA’s inclusion of advanced technology in its latest Methane Rule, providing operators with more efficient options for methane emissions detection.

The vast expanse of pipelines and the dispersed nature of facilities pose significant challenges for pipeline operators in detecting and addressing emissions. With infrastructure often stretching across remote and hard-to-access areas, coordinating quick responses from ground crews becomes increasingly difficult. The windshield time needed to cover infrastructure and dispatch crews for follow-up is a major concern in the industry.

Operators must ensure that crews can reach identified leaks as quickly as possible, while maintaining safety, which requires efficient communication, logistics, and resource allocation. Balancing crew response times with the demands of ongoing monitoring is a key challenge for ensuring pipeline safety and operational efficiency. Midstream operators have increasingly adopted efficient advanced technologies that don’t require windshield time to detect leaks. Whether the leak is from a compressor station, a processing facility, or another source, when ground crews must mobilise for follow-up or repairs, insights from advanced technology like aerial LiDAR streamline the process.

Emissions reduction solutions for midstream

Bridger Photonics can provide comprehensive data on customer assets using its aerial LiDAR technology. This allows customers to gain an advantage through a complete understanding of emission sources, sizes, and frequencies. The company offers a flexible detection sensitivity ranging from 1–15 kg/hr all with

a 90 per cent probability of detection, allowing customers to choose the sensitivity that best suits their operations. From there, customers can make informed decisions to optimise system processes, implement timely upgrades, or retrofit equipment, all to achieve the greatest emissions reduction as fast as possible.

Bridger Photonics technology scans up to hundreds of kilometres of pipeline in a single day, accurately imaging emissions and localising sources to within approximately two meters. This accuracy allows customers to guide ground crews directly to the leak source, accelerating the response time for repairs, and enhancing safety.

The company’s continuous spatial coverage ensures comprehensive monitoring of both above and below-ground infrastructure, from transmission lines to compressor stations, with minimal downtime and best-in-class detection sensitivity – achieving far greater efficiency than vehicle-mounted or other types of monitoring systems.

Bridger Photonics partners with midstream companies to offer a comprehensive solution for reducing emissions. The team ensures unparalleled efficiency by scanning significant amounts of pipeline daily, with minimal downtime and the ability to accurately detect emissions both large and small.

