Show time at PNG Expo

Image: Prime Creative Media

Get your ticket now for the PNG Industrial and Mining Resources Exhibition and Conference.

We are only a few months away from the PNG Industrial and Mining Resources Exhibition and Conference – a key event in the resource management calendar that will bring together industry leaders and professionals from mining, energy, construction, infrastructure and material processing.

Papua New Guinea’s booming mining and energy sector is driving Oceania’s fastest-growing economy, with 2025 growth revised up to 4.6 per cent by the Asian Development Bank.

Record outputs from gold, copper and LNG projects signal a surge in opportunities for suppliers, service providers, and innovators.

At PNG Industrial & Mining Resources Exhibition and Conference, organised by Prime Creative Media, we bring together the companies, technologies, and leaders shaping this growth and highlight the hot topics that the industry is talking about.

Taking place July 1–2, 2026 at The Stanley Hotel in Port Moresby, Papa New Guinea, this year’s event will see an extended exhibition showcasing the latest advances in technology as well as a two-day conference.

Key topics for discussion at the conference include managing health on remote mine sites, environmental management, advances in remote operations, financing and investment, building a skilled workforce and community engagement.

A dedicated logistics panel will tackle the unique geographical challenges PNG faces, transporting heavy equipment across rugged terrain to overcoming supply chain constraints that affect project timelines and operational efficiency.

The conference will further explore the critical challenges PNG faces in securing reliable and affordable power. Given the nation’s remote and rugged landscape, speakers will discuss whether transitioning to lower-carbon energy systems or adopting hybrid solutions can deliver more stable and sustainable power for mining operations.

As mining and resource projects continue to expand nationwide, PNG Expo provides a platform for organisations to exchange knowledge and build partnerships that support sustainable and resilient operations. The event is expected to strengthen collaboration, encourage local participation, and support the ongoing development of Papua New Guinea’s resources industry.

Prime Creative Media Show Director – Mining Events, Rebecca Todesco, said the 2026 PNG Expo is an unmissable opportunity for the mining industry.

“PNG Expo 2026 goes beyond a traditional industry event; it serves as a springboard for the future of mining in Papua New Guinea,” she said.

“Bringing together a diverse range of stakeholders, we’re enabling the collaboration and ideas needed to support sustainable growth and lasting success.”

PNG Expo is projected to attract a strong turnout from across the mining sector, reinforcing its status as a must-attend event for anyone involved in or supporting the resources division in Papua New Guinea.

Speakers include Callum Spink – VP Exploration at Great Pacific Gold, Wayne Osterberg – Partner at KPMG Papua New Guinea and Dr Cate Rogers – Minister-Counsellor, Economics and Infrastructure at the Australian High Commission, Papua New Guinea. As mining and resource projects continue to expand nationwide, PNG Expo provides a timely platform for organisations to connect, exchange knowledge, and build partnerships that support safe, sustainable and resilient operations. The event is expected to strengthen collaboration, encourage local participation, and support the ongoing development of Papua New Guinea’s resources industry.

Get your ticket now to hear valuable insights into the current resources market in PNG, meet decisionmakers from across the PNG and Pacific, and showcase your solutions to fast-growing mining and energy projects.

Exhibitor spaces are now available, including premium indoor stands and tailored exhibition packages designed to suit a wide range of business needs. With demand already strong and space limited, companies are encouraged to secure their spot early to avoid missing out.