Sewer testing to smoke out stormwater

SA Water is beginning testing on Naracoorte’s sewerage network for any incorrect or illegal stormwater connections.

The testing will also determine if there are any broken or cracked sections of pipe within the system by discharging small amounts of artificially generated smoke into the town’s system. The method, which is commonly used by utilities across Australia, will help SA Water identify where stormwater is entering the sewers.

After putting smoke into the sewer network, the utility will look for escape points such as stormwater downpipes.

SA Water’s Senior Manager of Capital Delivery Peter Seltsikas said Naracoorte was selected for testing due to the high number of sewage overflows at the local treatment plant’s pump station after heavy downpours.

“Our ongoing monitoring indicates there could be points in the network that are receiving excess stormwater flows after a rain event, and we’re taking a proactive approach to identify sources of intrusion,” said Seltsikas.

“While it’s normal to have a level of stormwater infiltration, recent events have significantly raised the volume and flow of sewage in Naracoorte’s network and overwhelmed our pump station.

All information the utility acquires as part of the inspections will inform a range of solutions, such as replacing or repairing sections of sewer pipes or working with property owners on remediation options.