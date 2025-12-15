Seven questions to ask when evaluating new methane detection vendors

Image: Bridger Photonics

Bridger Photonics evaluates the key factors most important to operators and their emissions management programs.

Selecting a new emissions data provider is about more than technical capabilities – it’s about operational fit, reliability, and safety. These seven questions help oil and gas operators assess detection accuracy, response timelines, and data usability to ensure a strong alignment with existing safety and environmental management systems.

Switching or supplementing methane detection providers can introduce risks if not carefully evaluated. Asking the right questions early can help ensure data integrity, safe operations, and efficient compliance reporting, all while maintaining consistency in emissions management.

1. What is the detection sensitivity and probability of detection?

Detection sensitivity and probability of detection (PoD) should be supported by peer-reviewed or third-party research. Controlled release or blind testing provides valuable benchmarks, though results may differ under real-world environmental conditions.

2. Can the system differentiate between persistent and intermittent emissions?

Identifying whether emissions are persistent or intermittent supports safe, targeted responses. Persistent emissions may indicate equipment faults requiring repair, while intermittent emissions may relate to standard operational processes.

3. Does the technology quantify emission rates?

Quantification helps prioritise repairs, support emissions inventory development, and provide data for compliance and risk assessments.

4. How precisely can emission sources be localised?

Pinpointing emission sources reduces field time, improves safety for crews, and supports effective maintenance planning.

5. How much area can the system cover per day?

Understanding scan coverage and frequency helps determine whether a provider can deliver data at the scale your operations demand, without compromising detection quality or safety standards.

6. How and when will data be delivered?

Timely, well-structured data enables faster, safer response to significant emission events. Ask whether reports can integrate with your existing systems and regulatory frameworks, and whether urgent alerts can be provided.

7. Is short-notice scanning available?

Emergency response capabilities can be crucial after severe weather or operational disruptions. Confirm whether short-notice scans can be arranged to support incident investigation or verification needs.

Choosing an emissions vendor is about aligning with a team that prioritises operational integrity, data accuracy, and safety. References from other operators can provide valuable insight into real-world performance, data delivery, and support responsiveness.

