Seqwater to complete $2 million valve replacements

Seqwater is undertaking a $2 million valve replacement upgrade on one of Brisbane’s major drinking water supply networks.

The works include replacing eight 50-year-old valves along two bulk water supply pipelines that draw from the Green Hill Reservoirs, one of the city’s biggest water storages.

“This is a vital section of the South East Queensland Water Grid, carrying more than 300 megalitres or 120 Olympic swimming pools, of drinking water every single day,” Minister for Water Glenn Butcher said.

“This $2 million investment will extend the life of these key water mains, safeguarding Seqwater’s ability to move our drinking water from where it’s treated at the Mt Crosby water treatment plants, into one of the city’s biggest water storages and on to where it is needed.”

Seqwater acting chief executive officer Ross Muir said the company is working with Urban Utilities, the region’s water services provider, to ensure the upgrades are completed safely with minimal disruptions.

“It’s important to us to complete this upgrade with as little disruption to the community as possible,” Muir said.

“We will be carefully coordinating with Urban Utilities throughout the works who will be supplying water from a different part of their network to maintain water supply while the valves are replaced.”

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.