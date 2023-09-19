Senex Energy signs deal with CSR

The company has agreed to a new domestic gas supply agreement for up to 17 petajoules (PJ) of natural gas with CSR Limited.

Senex Energy said the agreement will begin in January 2025, with the company supplying natural gas from its Atlas expansion in Queensland’s (QLD) Surat Basin.

The supply will be used for CSR’s manufacturing facilities on Australia’s east coast.

CSR managing director and chief executive officer Julie Coates said that the agreement will be a crucial energy source for the manufacturing plants.

“Having secure and reliable gas supply for the next decade will ensure stable Australian manufacturing jobs and the ability to produce essential building products,” Coates said.

Senex chief executive officer Ian Davies said the company is excited to continue its partnership with CSR.

“We know manufacturers are facing significant challenges in securing gas, and our domestically-focused Atlas expansion is part of the solution to bring new gas supply to market and put downward pressure on prices,” Davies said.

“Having gas for the manufacturing industry is absolutely paramount, and the only way that’s going to stay reliable is for there to be more investment, not less.”

The announcement follows Senex’s agreement with AGL for the supply of up to 42 PJ of natural gas.

