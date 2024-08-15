Senex Energy CEO steps down

Image: saksit/stock.adobe.com

After more than 14 years at the helm of the company, Senex Energy CEO Ian Davies is stepping down.

Davies has led Senex since 2010, navigating the business through a transformational period to become a material east coast natural gas producer.

Davies decided it was the right time to embark on his next chapter following the investment go-ahead for Senex’s more than $1 billion Surat Basin natural gas expansion program.

“I am incredibly proud of Senex’s achievements and my role in those as CEO, from building the business as a small oil explorer in the Cooper Basin with one employee to a critical east coast natural gas producer with hundreds of employees, supporting some of Australia’s largest manufacturing customers,” he said.

“Leading Senex for the past 14 years has been the greatest of honours, and it has been an enormous privilege to work alongside such a talented team of dedicated people.

“Senex is in the best position it has ever been with a clear runway and incredibly bright future.”

Senex COO Darren Stevenson will take the reins in late 2024 once Davies officially departs.

“Darren has held a variety of senior project development and operations roles within Senex over the last 12 years and is the right leader for Senex’s next stage of growth,” Davies said.

“My focus now is on ensuring a seamless transition to Darren who is expertly placed to drive Senex’s expansion projects forward, with new natural gas supply well on track for delivery to Australian manufacturers and households from late 2025.”