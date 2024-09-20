Senex breaks ground at $1b gas expansion project

Image: tawanboonnak/adobe.stock.com

Drilling has kicked off at Senex Energy’s $1 billion expansion project in Queensland’s Surat Basin.

The energy giant announced it has commenced drilling at its Roma north development, as part of its plan to deliver more than gas 280 wells by the end of 2025.

The planned expansion aims to deliver 60 petajoules of natural gas supply each year to Australian manufacturers and households; create more than 700 Queensland jobs during construction and an additional 200 roles ongoing for the life of the project; inject $200 million into local businesses and communities; and generate significant royalties for the state.

The expansion also represents more than 10 per cent of annual east coast domestic gas requirements.

It comes at a sensitive time for the market, with Australia’s east coast energy system currently under pressure. Fortunately, Senex is confident that the expansion will help ease those pressures.

“The Federal Government has made it clear that gas is required until 2050 and beyond, and that investment in new gas supply is needed if we are to reach net zero with thriving industries,” Senex Chief Executive Officer Ian Davies said.

“Current energy system pressures and forecast gas shortfalls in coming years highlight the urgent need for more reliable natural gas supply in our energy system.

“The only real solution to the forecast shortfalls and price pressures is more supply. And that is exactly what Senex is announcing today.”

For Senex, the road to project approval has not been easy. The expansion has been on hold for 18 months as the company went through a lengthy and comprehensive approval process. With all major approvals in place, the expansion can now finally take place.

