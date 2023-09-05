Secure your ticket for No-Dig Down Under

With just one week until No-Dig Down Under, now is the time to secure your ticket.

Taking place at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre from 13-14 September, No-Dig Down Under is the southern hemisphere’s only large-scale conference and exhibition dedicated to trenchless technology.

Attending the trade show is free but you still need to register. Don’t miss this chance to see the latest equipment designed for the trenchless industry.

Before the conference kicks off, the Australasian Society for Trenchless Technologies (ASTT) will host three training courses on Tuesday 12 September, where participants will benefit from extensive knowledge about horizontal directional drilling, new installations methods and renovation of pipes by lining.

To register for these one-day training courses, visit here.

These invaluable training sessions will be followed by a welcome reception and exhibition opening from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Registration is included for conference delegates, training course attendees and exhibitors.

After the welcome reception, there will be a Young People in Trenchless networking event, open to young people working in the industry. If you wish to attend this free event, visit here.

The first day of this year’s conference on Wednesday 13 September promises to be insightful as it will focus on rehabilitation, new installation as well as trenchless services, social and environment.

Chair of The International Society for Trenchless Technology, Keh-Jian (Albert) Shou will be the keynote speaker to open the conference. His specialties include rock mechanics/engineering, trenchless technologies, and engineering geology.

A panel session discussing current and upcoming infrastructure opportunities within Queensland, and how the trenchless technology industry can benefit will feature: Terry Stamatiou from APA, Paul Phillips from Urban Utilities, Mark Beech from Australian Gas Infrastructure Group, John Johnston, Managing Director of JFJ Equipment and Robbie Claase from Infrastructure Association of Queensland.

On that day, participants will also be able to learn everything there is to know on the impact of ground movements on close-fitting liners spanning across joints and ring fractures, as well as on the innovations in sewer lateral and small diameter rehabilitation among countless other interesting topics.

After lunch, these state-of-the-art presentations will resume by putting the spotlight on efficient GIS mapping and field data capture of subsurface utilities using latest innovations in GPS/GNSS technologies for instance, or on how geotechnical baseline reports and geophysical methods resulted in greater ground condition certainty among others.

For the full program, visit the No-Dig Down Under website.

Proudly sponsored by Vermeer Australia, the No-Dig Down Under networking event will take place at the conclusion of the first day of the conference. Registration is included for conference delegates and exhibitors. Additional tickets can be purchased separately here.

On the second and last day of the conference, the focus will be on other technical trenchless topics, such as how microtunnelling boom gives rise to new high-tech adaptable machines, or how Unitywater’s emerging communities Narangba are balancing the needs of the community through trenchless technology.

The closing event of this year’s No-Dig Down Under will be its beloved ASTT Awards and gala, proudly sponsored by Rob Carr. This sold-out event will recognise the most outstanding people and projects from right across the trenchless sector.

See ASTT Awards finalists here.

To view all available ticket options for the event, visit here.

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.