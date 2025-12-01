Secure isolation solution for performing hydrotests

The ILBOC refinery in Spain. Image: CW

Curtiss-Wright’s Double Block and Bleed Isolation Plug helps a Spanish refiner complete critical hydrotests faster, safer and more efficiently.

When the ILBOC refinery in Spain faced a tight maintenance window, Curtiss-Wright EST Group’s Double Block and Bleed (DBB) Isolation Plug provided the ideal solution.

Designed for quick, safe pipe isolation during maintenance and repair, the plug can be repositioned rapidly across new welds for successive hydrotests – saving valuable time and reducing operational costs.

The plug’s dual-port design creates a positive pressure barrier between its seals, securely isolating hot work areas from residual gases or fluids. Between the seals, test media such as water can circulate to improve cooling during pre- or post-weld procedures.

This design not only increases safety but also enhances workflow efficiency during pressure testing and maintenance activities.

To ensure the highest safety and performance standards, ILBOC’s maintenance crew worked closely with EST Group application specialists to determine the optimal plug size and seal materials.

Once the specifications were confirmed, EST Group quickly manufactured and delivered the plug, enabling ILBOC to conduct laboratory-simulated hydrotests to familiarise their team with its installation and operation before live field deployment.

“With the proper training from these lab simulations, we had assurance that we could safely install the plugs and carry out each hydrotest to the required pressure,” ILBOC Reliability Engineer Francisco Caparrós Quiles said.

The plug’s lightweight aluminum and steel construction allowed crews to reposition it easily between spools without cranes or heavy lifting equipment.

Because only a small section of pipe needed to be isolated, each test required less than one gallon (3.8L) of test media – significantly reducing fill times, waste volume, and treatment costs.

In live testing, the plug’s seals held firm at pressures up to 325 BarG (4714 PsiG). Every test was completed safely and efficiently, allowing the refinery to return lines to service faster while minimising downtime and labor costs.

Impressed by the performance, ILBOC has since committed to ordering additional plugs in various sizes for future maintenance operations.

Always ready, always reliable

Curtiss-Wright EST Group supports global customers with a comprehensive line of test and isolation plugs and maintains a large inventory ready for immediate shipment.

For specialised needs, 24/7 emergency design and manufacturing services are available – custom-building plugs to match specific requirements for construction materials, pressure ratings, pipe sizes, and seal compositions.

For more information, visit cw-estgroup.com