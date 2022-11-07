Secondary students help build QLD hydrogen industry

Hydrogen jobs are in the pipeline for QLD high school students, thanks to a new partnership between the Palaszczuk Government and Energy Skills Queensland.

Palaszczuk announced the successful Gateway to Industry Schools Program (GISP), would be expanded to include a new hydrogen focussed program, which links students up with local industries to help them explore career opportunities in the sector.

“We know a strong, skilled workforce will be needed to support the clean energy economy and the roll out of the Queensland Energy and Jobs Plan, including the exciting opportunities in the hydrogen sector,” Palaszczuk said.

“And we know, many of our future hydrogen industry workers are currently in our schools thinking about their future careers.

“That’s why we are partnering with ESQ to bring these opportunities into the classroom and allow students to have hands on experience and see if the hydrogen industry is right for them.”

The Hydrogen Gateway to Industry Schools Project will be delivered in at least 30 Queensland schools, engaging more than 2000 students over the next three years. The Gateway to Industry Schools project will be the 11th in the successful program, which helps attract students to key industries

Energy, Renewables and Energy Minister Mick de Brenni said QLD’s clean energy transformation was the state’s greatest jobs opportunity in a generation.

“The Queensland Energy and Jobs Plan is expected to deliver 100,000 jobs additional jobs in Queensland and our independent modelling confirms our $12 billion hydrogen opportunity could create 10,000 of those,” de Brenni said.

“From our East Coast Hydrogen Superhighway and hydrogen training facilities to electrolyser manufacturing and export capabilities, we’re cementing Queensland’s position as a global green hydrogen leader.

“It’s through hydrogen initiatives like this program that are setting Queensland’s home-grown future workforce up to power the world’s economy,” he said.

The Palaszczuk Government is ensuring students have access to state-of-the-art technology with an investment of over $50 million in hydrogen and renewable energy training infrastructure.