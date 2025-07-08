Santos secures new LNG supply contract

Image: pawinee/stock.adobe.com

Santos has signed a mid-term LNG supply contract with QatarEnergy Trading.

Under the agreement, Santos will supply roughly 0.5 million tonnes of LNG per year for two years from 2026.

“This contract reinforces our ability to leverage our flexible LNG portfolio to achieve great outcomes for Santos and our customers,” Santos CEO Kevin Gallagher said.

“It further complements recent mid-and long-term LNG sales and purchase agreements, underscoring Santos’ robust LNG portfolio and strong customer relationships in the region.

“We continue to see very strong demand in Asia for high heating value LNG from projects such as Barossa and PNG LNG, as well as for reliable regional supply.

“Santos remains committed to supporting the energy security and emissions reduction strategies of our valued customers across Asia.”

The new contract strengthens Santos’ portfolio as the company works through due diligence checks and negotiations in relation to a potential $36 billion takeover by XRG Consortium.

The latest announcement follows the Santos Board confirming on 16 June 2025 that it intended to unanimously recommend that Santos shareholders vote in favour of the potential transaction, subject to reaching agreement on acceptable terms of a binding scheme implementation agreement.

