Santos delivers more domestic gas to WA

Santos, Western Australia’s biggest domestic gas supplier, has entered into a new gas supply agreement with the Walyering joint venture (JV) in the Perth Basin.

Santos will purchase a total of 36.5 petajoules of gas from the Walyering field over five years, commencing in the first half of 2023.

The agreement is facilitated by Santos’ existing customer relationships and pipeline transport positions, with gas to be delivered into Santos’ WA domestic sales gas portfolio.

Santos Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Gallagher said Santos continues to support Western Australian industry through the delivery of competitively priced domestic natural gas.

“We are delighted to sign this agreement with the Walyering joint venture and bring this gas to market in a timely manner, reinforcing our position as WA’s biggest supplier of domestic gas,” Gallagher said.