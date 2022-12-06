Santos closes offshore platform after leak

Santos’ John Brookes platform has been temporarily shut down due to a gas leak, located offshore Western Australia.

The leak was identified during routine activities in a subsea flange on the platform’s main gas trunkline to the Varanus Island gas processing facilities.

Repairs for the leak are underway as Santos works with all parties to manage gas supply.

The platform and pipeline were shut down and depressurised, and all personnel demobilised for safety.

Santos said that full production would be re-established between four to six weeks from now.

The strong discipline shown by the company in the last quarter will see the Varanus Island projects, which includes the John Brookes platform, continue producing at reduced rates without negatively impacting the company’s production market guidance.