Santos closes 2022 with record performance

Santos has recorded a strong year, progressing land access agreements and environmental surveys in the wake of the purchase of the Hunter Gas Pipeline.

Santos delivered record production over the last year, bolstered by its merger with Papua New Guinea’s (PNG) Oil Search in December.

CEO and Managing Director Kevin Gallagher said that the company delivered record production for 2022, capped off with a strong fourth quarter.

“Our increased LNG position in PNG following the Oil Search merger has driven our record performance. The LNG business is expected to remain strong with energy security being a top priority for our trading partners in the region,” Gallagher said.

“We remain committed to supplying the domestic market at reasonable prices. Average realised price for east coast domestic gas for the quarter was US$7.74/GJ, less than half the average realised price for LNG.”

The company is also making progress on the Narrabri gas project, following a positive determination from the National Native Title.

Despite the record year, the temporary shutdown of the John Brookes platform in WA is expected to result in lower production for 2023.

The shutdown has also slowed the company’s nearby Spartan development.

Production at the platform is expected to recommence in late January or early February.

In Queensland, Santos’ Arcadia Valley phase 2 project hit a milestone with the arrival of all major equipment required for the gas compression facility.

