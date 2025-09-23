Image: chitsanupong/stock.adobe.com

The Women in Pipelines Forum is developing a new code of practice for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the pipeline industry.

Over the past few years, conversations around psychological safety and the benefits of diverse teams have surged across industries. Research, panels, and policy discussions have consistently highlighted how diversity of thought, background, and perspective leads to stronger, more resilient organisations. Yet despite this momentum, progress has stalled. The initial enthusiasm has given way to hesitation, and in some circles, the term ‘DEI’ itself has become contentious – almost a dirty word. In this shifting global climate, it’s more important than ever to refocus on what truly matters: creating safe, inclusive workplaces where everyone can thrive. For the pipeline industry, this means preserving the tangible benefits of diversity while making it easier to navigate the complex web of legal and social obligations.

The WPF is developing the Safety for All Code of Practice (SACoP); offering a clear, practical guide to serve as a reference for all APGA member companies, no matter their location and size. The SACoP serves as a one-stop reference for organisations seeking clarity on their DEI obligations. It consolidates federal and state legislation, industry standards, and societal expectations into a single, accessible document. This includes requirements from bodies such as the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA), WorkSafe, and relevant unions. The ability to remain compliant while working within the changing sentiment of society is essential to an industry with a position as closely scrutinised as ours.

For example, under current legislation:

Construction projects over $250,000 must provide gender-segregated toilets on-site

Employers with over 100 staff must report annually to WGEA, detailing gender composition, pay equity, flexible work arrangements, and more

Companies with over 500 employees must select and work toward three gender equality targets every three years, or risk being publicly named and excluded from government contracts.

These requirements are not just bureaucratic hurdles, but are essential for creating safe, inclusive, and high-performing workplaces.

Beyond compliance: building better workplaces

While global discourse around DEI has become increasingly polarised, SACoP is designed to rise above the noise. It recognises that regardless of personal views on quotas or targets, the evidence is clear: diverse teams consistently outperform homogeneous ones. This Code is not about ideology – it’s about meeting legal obligations, improving workplace culture, and driving better business outcomes.

SACoP also clarifies what data must be reported, what qualifies as reportable, and how organisations can use this information to drive meaningful improvement, not just tick boxes. It’s a practical tool for leaders who want to do better, not just do the minimum.

Developed under the leadership of Elizabeth Wheeler (LERA), Chair of the WPF Advocacy Subcommittee, SACoP is the result of a collaborative effort by a dedicated working group: Stephanie Johnson (PFP), Carina Nixon (GPA), Gretyl Lunn (APA), Julie Hamilton (APA), and Catherine Alvarez (GEC). Their collective expertise reflects APGA’s broader commitment to fostering diversity, supporting ESG outcomes, and ensuring the long-term sustainability of the pipeline industry.

As social expectations and regulatory landscapes continue to evolve, SACoP will remain a living document, regularly updated and shared with APGA members. It ensures that pipeline organisations can stay compliant, competitive, and committed to the wellbeing of their people. SACoP is the embodiment of the WPF’s advocacy: turning the principles of inclusion and safety into practical, actionable standards.

Elizabeth Wheeler will present the Code of Practice at the APGA Convention in Brisbane this October. The WPF, established to promote the active participation and empowerment of women in the pipeline and gas sectors, continues to offer networking, development, and educational opportunities across Australia. The WPF invites attendees to visit its booth at the convention to learn more about SACoP and join the conversation.

This feature also appears in the July edition of The Australian Pipeliner.