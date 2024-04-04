Safeguard assets with Pack Tuff 

Pollard’s Pack Tuff bags are a durable solution for protecting pipelines. Image: Pollard's Sawdust Supplies.

When it comes to an economical and reliable solution for pipeline bedding, Pollard’s Sawdust Supplies has customers sorted with its Pack Tuff bags.

Light, yet heavy-duty, the Pack Tuff bags are an ideal solution for protecting assets, not only on-site but also during transportation and storage in laydown yards.

Since 1968, Pollard’s Sawdust Supplies has processed and distributed sustainably sourced wood shavings and sawdust across Australia.

The company’s primary material is sustainably sourced Australian softwood and hardwood fibres, and its eco-friendly products are biodegradable and chemical free.

Pack Tuff is a testament to this with its durability and toughness, essential factors in facilitating multiple re-uses in the heavy-duty pipeline industry.

Steel Mains, one of Australia’s largest manufacturers and suppliers of water pipeline systems, has a proud history of infrastructure delivery for over 130 years.

Steel Mains Dispatch Officer Damith Jayatilleke said the company has used Pollard’s Pack Tuff bags for over 10 years for storing pipes.

“As we look after major projects around Australia in regard to water pipelines, sewerage pipelines and steel pipelines, we require the right products to ensure the integrity of these pipelines,” he said.

“While I’ve been at the company for four years, we have used Pollard’s Pack Tuff bags for over 10 years and never had any issues.”

The Pack Tuff sawdust bags are a semi-permanent foundation for pipelines, and each bag can be reused multiple times.

Jayatilleke said the product has proved to be popular amongst operators.

“We mainly use the Pack Tuff bags for pipe storage,” Jayatilleke said.

“We send the bags to customers; they use it for pipe storage, and they have found it very effective.”

While the product has served the company well, Jayatilleke also acknowledged the flexibility and support from the Pollard’s team.

“Whenever we need them, they are always there for us,” he said.

“For example, when we require emergency deliveries, they’re always there to help.

“We can make a phone call and they’ll make sure that the Pack Tuff bags are available, so we really appreciate the flexibility they provide.”

Pack Tuff bags are ideal for medium-to-long-term storage, for transport applications, and for keeping pipes up off the ground.

Pollard’s Director Peter Brennan said this a point of difference of the product.

“The Pack Tuff bags can withstand a lot of hammering,” he said.

“Companies choose our bags because they can take a great deal of rough handling and tossing about on job sites.”

The bags are also available in three convenient sizes to suit all diameters of pipes and will not explode under the weight of the pipe. The largest Pack Tuff bags are able to withstand up to 15 tonnes.

With its lightness, the product also allows for manoeuvrability, lowering the risk from an occupational health and safety perspective.

Providing a flexible service, Pollard’s ships the Pack Tuff bags across Australia with pallets arriving on-site stretch-wrapped and weatherproof.

The bags have been used on a number of projects around the country involving companies such as McConnell Dowell, Steel Mains, MPC Kinetic, Spiecapag, John Holland, and Nacap. These projects include the Victorian Desalination Plant, Northern Gas Pipeline, Lake Way Gas Pipeline and currently the Fitzroy to Gladstone Pipeline in Queensland.

The bags have also been used on the Wentworth to Broken Hill Pipeline, for which Pollard’s provided 25,000 Pack Tuff bags.

In addition to the Pack Tuff bags, the company also supplies hard and softwood products Australia wide.

This includes a variety of chemical free, graded sawdust products which can be used for a range of applications in addition to pipe bedding, such as animal bedding, absorbing oil and chemical spills, horticultural applications, and as a composite component for a multitude of end products.

For more information, visit sawdust.com.au.

This article featured in the March edition of The Australian Pipeliner.