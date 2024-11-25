SA Water’s record $1.5b investment plan

Image: dudlajzov/stock.adoobe.com

Three specialist pipeline companies have been signed up to support the delivery of SA Water’s record capital program, which includes $1.5 billion in water and sewer network upgrades.

BMD, Diona, and Leed Engineering and Construction will help to deliver these works over the next four years, aimed at increasing capacity of the water and sewer network through upgrades to pipes, pump stations and tanks to unlock a potential 40,000 new allotments across the state.

Infrastructure projects will primarily target Adelaide’s northern growth front, including areas such as Angle Vale, Riverlea and Roseworthy to maximise the number of new houses enabled through this investment.

Work is already underway on this four-year project, with the first pipes going in the ground in the northern suburbs.

“Civil contractors in this state are ready to deliver the critical infrastructure needed to increase the supply of new homes,” CEO of Civil Contractors Federation SA Rebecca Pickering said.

“The record capital works program will secure long term jobs and help train more apprentices – upskilling a generation of future workers.

“Holding procurement forums is an important aspect of these programs, as it details the future opportunities for our local companies and their workforce.”

