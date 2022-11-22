SA Water pumped for $155 m water main program

SA Water will begin work to install 4100 m of new water main at Reeves Plains, as part of the four-year, $155 million water main management program.

The new pipe is part of SA Water’s goal to provide better drinking water security for the local community.

SA Water’s General Manager of Sustainable Infrastructure Amanda Lewry said these works are among a proposed 40,000 m of water main going in the ground across regional South Australia during 2022-23.

“We will be upgrading an essential section of pipe at Reeves Plains that transports water to residents, farms and businesses in and around the area, helping to ensure we can continue to provide reliable water services,” said Lewry.

“Replacing water pipes which are nearing the end of their operational life with new pipes made of modern materials minimises the potential for leaks and breaks, which can happen due to a variety of reasons such as the condition of the soil, temperature of the ground and water pressure changes.”

“Our new water mains are made from PVC which have a lifespan of up to 100 years ensuring a secure supply of clean, safe water to customers well into the future.”

Construction is expected begin at Reeves Plains in mid-November and be completed in early 2023, with works typically occurring Monday to Saturday between 7am and 6pm.