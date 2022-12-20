SA moves with industry on green energy future

Sites for the South Australian Government’s proposed hydrogen power plant, as well as production and storage facilities at Whyalla have been identified.

The Hydrogen Jobs Plan has hit a major milestone with the formal launch of an international call for industry partners to help deliver the projects by December 2025.

The South Australian government has released an international Request for Proposal (RfP) seeking industry partners to help deliver its hydrogen power plant, hydrogen production and storage facilities – with the RfP incorporating agreements for exclusivity over parcels of strategically-located land in Whyalla.

The request seeks proposals from the industry to help deliver a 250-megawatt hydrogen production facility, 200-megawatt hydrogen power plant and fit for purpose hydrogen storage infrastructure in the Whyalla area by December 2025.

The call for proposal focuses on the supply, construction and operation of the hydrogen plant and equipment as well as seeking interest in purchasing green hydrogen produced at the facility.

The Government, through the Office of Hydrogen Power SA, has worked with the Traditional Owners of the region, the Barngarla Determination Aboriginal Corporation and the Whyalla City Council to secure land options for the delivery of the project.

The identified sites are located within a 15 km radius to the north-east of the city of Whyalla, close to critical infrastructure, transport nodes, and existing and planned economic development.

Energy and Mining Minister Tom Koutsantonis said that as the world looks to decarbonise, South Australia is making a once-in-a-generation investment in green hydrogen – an investment that places the Upper Spencer Gulf region at the epicentre of a renewable energy revolution.

“Local power, local jobs, global exports, global leadership – we will seize this opportunity to transform not just the energy sector but potentially the state’s economic future,” said Koutsantonis.

“Our state is globally recognised as a leader in renewable energy generation, and our coincident wind and solar is our prime advantage, making us perfectly positioned to become a world leader in green hydrogen production, storage, and export.”

The Hydrogen Power Plant will play a major role in unlocking SA as a substantial global player in green hydrogen production and give the state an early advantage in attracting associated supply chain jobs, ongoing maintenance and potentially manufacturing.