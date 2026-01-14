Rust-free relief

VpCI-330 can be dipped, rolled, brushed, or sprayed onto metal surfaces. Image: thongdee/stock.adobe.com

Say goodbye to agitation with Cortec’s new VpCI-330 rust preventative.

Rust prevention for manufacturers should be as fast, easy, and effective as possible. But if the rust preventative separates in the dip tank or dries and stains the metal surface, forcing the end user to reject it for potential rust, the result can be just as bad and costly as using no rust preventative at all. Cortec’s new VpCI®-330 addresses those problems with a homogenous rust preventative that leaves a thin, almost invisible coat of oil for protection of metals in high humidity conditions.

VpCI-330 is a great option where agitation is not possible, and the manufacturer desires a thin oily film that does not dry. It is ideal for dip tanks where the rust preventative may sit for weeks or months without agitation as multiple batches of tubes or gears are dipped for rust prevention. VpCI-330 can also be rolled, brushed, or sprayed onto metal surfaces. A handheld trigger spray bottle works well when protecting the internals of fuel and turbo engine tubes that have already been externally painted.

Taking on overseas shipments

One of the biggest corrosion challenges for overseas shipment is the buildup of high humidity inside packaging such as tubes, gears, spindles, coils, or other metal parts pass through a wide variety of climates. Fortunately, VpCI-330 performs well in high humidity conditions and meets the requirements of a well-known international manufacturer for selecting a medium-term rust preventative. On the worker safety side, VpCI-330 is non-flammable and does not contain chromates, nitrites, phosphates, secondary amines, or OSHA hazardous components.

Next time your shipment needs an oily film rust preventative, ask yourself three things:

Does the rust preventative need to stay wet and inconspicuous? Is agitation difficult? Is the main corrosion concern high humidity?

If the answer to these questions is yes, be sure to take a closer look at VpCI-330, designed to provide corrosion protection in high humidity conditions without the danger of separating, staining, and drying.

