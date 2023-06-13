ROTHENBERGER’s ROWELD leads charge on pipe welding systems

With the use of plastic pipes on the rise in Australia, ROTHENBERGER’s ROWELD system is the leading plastic pipe welding solution for optimal performance and productivity.

ROWELD’s standard range is suitable for pipelines from 315 to 1200mm in diameter, with the ability to manufacture build to order machines up to 3 m diameter, designed and manufactured to perform at the highest standard.

The range includes butt and electrofusion welding systems which are applicable for pipe diameters from 20 to 1200 mm and on a range of plastic pipes, including polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP) and polyvinylidene fluoride however, distributors are required for larger butt-welding applications.

Established in Germany in 1949, ROTHENBERGER is focused on developing, producing and marketing pipe tools and machines for plumbers, pipe fitters, heating, ventilating, air conditioning, refrigeration and the maintenance trades. The manufacturer’s tools and machines are used every day throughout the world across a variety of industries, including pipeline construction.

Butt fusion

ROWELD offers both manual and CNC hydraulic butt-welding machines which are suitable for PE and PP pipes and fittings with an outer diameter from 315 to 1200 mm. The machine features hardened and hard-chrome-plated guide shafts guaranteeing torsion-resistant use of the machine.

ROTHENBERGER is now prospecting for local distributors and service agents for the range of ROWELD butt-welding solutions.

ROTHENBERGER Australia and New Zealand Managing Director Trent Carter said the company is excited about the prospect of establishing partnerships with state distributors and service agents in the Asia pacific region, with local distributors working directly with the manufacturer based in Germany and China.

“We have customers all over the world who rely on the performance and productivity of the ROWELD system for their plastic pipe welding,” Carter said.

“Importantly, our equipment welds in accordance with DVS 2207/ISO 12176 and other international standards and guidelines.

“We are excited to see Australian installers use ROTHENBERGER welding machines and tools to help tackle new challenges knowing we can assist in any conditions and requirements.”

