ROTHENBERGER trail blazes with ROWELD pipe welding system

With plastic pipes on the rise in Australia, ROTHENBERGER’s ROWELD system is one of the leading plastic pipe welding solution for optimal performance and productivity.

ROWELD’s standard range is suitable for pipelines from 315mm to 1200mm in diameter, with the ability to manufacture build to order machines up to 3m diameter, designed and manufactured to perform at the highest standard.

ROTHENBERGER Australia and New Zealand Managing Director Trent Carter said the company is excited about the prospect of establishing partnerships with state distributors and service agents in the Asia pacific region.

He said they also wanted to work with local distributors working directly with the manufacturer based in Germany and China.

“Customers all over the world rely on the performance and productivity of the ROWELD system for their plastic pipe welding,” Carter said.

“Perhaps most importantly, our equipment welds in accordance with DVS 2207/ISO 12176 and other international standards and guidelines.”

The range includes butt and electrofusion welding systems which are applicable for pipe diameters from 20mm to 1200mm and on a range of plastic pipes, including polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP) and polyvinylidene fluoride however, distributors are required for larger butt-welding applications.

ROWELD offers both manual and CNC hydraulic butt-welding machines which are suitable for PE and PP pipes and fittings with an outer diameter from 315 to 1200 mm. The machine features hardened and hard-chrome-plated guide shafts guaranteeing torsion-resistant use of the machine.

Carter said the company is looking forward to Australian companies utilising its pipe welding machines such as the ROWELD system.

“We are excited to see Australian installers use ROTHENBERGER welding machines and tools to help tackle new challenges knowing we can assist in any conditions and requirements,” he said.

Established in Germany in 1949, ROTHENBERGER is focused on developing, producing, and marketing pipe tools and machines for plumbers, pipe fitters, heating, ventilating, air conditioning, refrigeration and the maintenance trades.

The manufacturer’s tools and machines are used every day throughout the world across a variety of industries.

This article featured in the July edition of The Australian Pipeliner.