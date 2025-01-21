ROSEN to host AS2885 safety workshop

Image: dinastya/stock.adobe.com

ROSEN is hosting an AS2885 Safety Management Studies workshop with industry expert Susan Jaques in Brisbane on the 26th of February.

The Australian Standard AS2885 introduces a powerful methodology for managing pipeline safety: the safety management study (SMS). If you work with pipelines designed, built, or operated under AS2885, understanding the SMS is essential.

This one-day in-person course, led by Susan Jaques, delves into the SMS’s foundations — the ‘why’ behind its importance — and provides a practical walkthrough of its process — the ‘what’ and ‘how’ of effective implementation. You’ll gain actionable insights to confidently prepare for SMS workshops and maximise your contributions as a participant.

This course is tailored for pipeline engineers, technical professionals, and subject matter experts involved in SMS workshops. It’s also ideal for those seeking to deepen their knowledge of pipeline risk management, explore broader risk management applications, or develop workshop facilitation skills.

Take this opportunity to enhance your pipeline safety expertise and unlock new professional pathways in risk management.

Course agenda

Date: 26 February 2025

Location: Hilton, Brisbane

Cost: $900 USD

Discount: Secure a discount of $US100 using the code Earlybird when you register by January 24th, 2025.

Morning Session Session 1: Introductions and SMS Background (09:30 – 11:00)

The “AS2885 SMS” has evolved into a unique and effective approach to safety for buried hazardous linear assets traversing public spaces. This approach prioritizes risk management based on knowledge rather than general statistics. Specifically, for buried linear assets, the SMS process is superior to quantitative risk analysis. This session will demonstrate how.

Session 2: The SMS Process (11:15 – 12:30)

The SMS process guides you through key knowledge areas, including location classification, threat identification, threat control, and risk evaluation where necessary. This session will cover the concepts of High Consequence Areas and ALARP (As Low As Reasonably Practicable). Afternoon Session Session 3: Example SMS Preparation & Workshop Participation (13:15 – 16:00)

Attending an AS2885 SMS workshop is a rite of passage for Australian pipeline engineers. This example session will prepare you for the workshop, especially if you are the representative pipeline engineer or integrity engineer.

Session 4: Q&A and Quiz (16:00 – 16:30)

The day session will close with a Q&A session and a small quiz to reinforce your learning.

Meet the expert

Susan Jaques is a distinguished leader in the pipeline industry, specialising in pipeline risk management, standardisation, and documentation. With a robust background in industrial infrastructure projects, she excels in helping professionals develop skills in risk management, quality, competence, and knowledge.

Susan offers expert facilitation for risk workshops and other collaborative discussions, such as lessons learned and continuous improvement.

Her flagship training course, “Pipeline Pathways,” is a six-session online introductory overview of the AS2885 series, offered two or three times a year.

Susan is also the chair of Standards Australia committee ME-038, the technical committee responsible for managing and setting the direction of the AS2885 suite of standards for pipeline design, construction, testing, and operation in Australia.

