ROSEN makes history

ROSEN, a pioneer in pipeline integrity solutions, is thrilled to announce its accreditation by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) as the world’s first globally recognised entity in pipeline integrity certification that offers specialised certifications which pave the way to achieving the prestigious pipeline integrity engineer (PIE) status.

The pursuit of this certification reflects a commitment to advancing industry standards and expertise, embracing a new mark of competence in the field.

Since 2017, ROSEN has been dedicated to enhancing professional industry standards through a range of initiatives, including establishing the Qualification Panel for the Pipeline Industry, developing the competency standards manual, implementing training frameworks and launching the competence club learning management system, among others.

Representing a significant milestone, this prestigious accreditation from ANAB is the culmination of these efforts – years of unwavering dedication to identifying and refining processes, procedures and essential industry standards. With this recognition, ROSEN reaffirms its role as a trusted partner in ensuring the integrity and safety of critical pipeline infrastructure worldwide.

A collaborative effort involving numerous countries and pipeline industry stakeholders, this project aims to enhance safety and reliability in pipeline operations. ROSEN extends its sincere gratitude to over 50 experts whose contributions were pivotal in setting standards, developing and reviewing examinations, and providing invaluable insights. Their collective expertise has profoundly shaped the global landscape of pipeline integrity. Additionally, ROSEN would like to thank the over 230 professionals who contributed to prioritising content and beta-testing exams, thus ensuring the highest standards of quality and relevance.

“We are thrilled to be acknowledged by ANAB as the first globally recognised entity in pipeline integrity certification,” ROSEN head of education systems and services Michelle Unger said.

“This accreditation is a testament to our determined dedication to competence development and our commitment to advancing the field of pipeline integrity. We extend our sincere appreciation to all those who have supported us on this journey.”

ROSEN now offers eight different ANAB-accredited individual competency certifications that meet the requirements of ISO/IEC 17024:2012, ‘general requirements for bodies that carry out the certification of persons,’ in the following areas:

Pipeline integrity management: CS_014F (granted in 2021) Pipeline defect assessment: CS_020F (granted in 2021) Pipeline engineering principles: CS_001F (granted in 2023) In-line inspection technologies and procedures: CS_022F (granted in 2023) Fracture mechanics: CS_032F (granted in 2024) Stress analysis: CS_030F (granted in 2024) In-line inspection data analysis and reporting: CS_026F (granted in 2024) Pipeline inspection and surveillance: CS_005F (granted in 2024).

