ROSEN Group releases sustainability report

Image: lovelyday12/stock.adobe.com

The ROSEN Group is proud to announce the publication of its first sustainability report for the 2024 fiscal year. This milestone underscores the company’s continued commitment to protecting people, communities, and the environment, while fostering innovation and responsible business practices throughout its global operations.

“The publication of our first ROSEN Group sustainability report marks a special milestone in our ESG journey. Sustainability has been the cornerstone of our core business since the company was founded, ensuring the integrity of industrial assets and thus fostering a sustainable future for people and nature,” ROSEN CEO Erik Cornelissen.

For over four decades, ROSEN has invested in applied research, technological development, and advanced inspection and integrity solutions. These efforts support the safety and longevity of critical infrastructures, helping to prevent environmental harm and strengthen the resilience of systems essential to modern life.

In 2023, the company launched a global initiative to implement a comprehensive corporate sustainability strategy. Through targeted programs that promote ethical, social, and environmental responsibility, ROSEN is enhancing long-term value creation. The company’s goal is to integrate sustainability principles across all business areas, supported by actionable plans and practical measures.

Roland Kampe, chief legal and compliance officer, states: “In a changing world, sustainability is a relevant growth factor for the future success of the company. We’ve made ESG a strategic priority, supported by a dedicated team that drives implementation across the organisation.”

The inaugural sustainability report outlines key progress made, highlighting the company’s efforts to embed ESG principles into its operations. Although the report is being published on a voluntary basis, it aligns with the European sustainability reporting standards as set forth by the corporate sustainability reporting directive of the European Union. This report focuses on two subsidiaries of the ROSEN Group. Following, the company plans to publish its first group-wide sustainability report next year.

The report emphasises the company’s approach to governance, social responsibility, and environmental stewardship, all of which are aligned with its core values and strategic objectives. The ROSEN Group recognises that the ESG landscape is constantly evolving and is committed to adapting to new challenges and opportunities as they emerge.

This publication reaffirms the ROSEN Group’s ambition to further integrate ESG principles into its business strategies and to foster a culture of responsibility and innovation – all in pursuit of its purpose: Securing a sustainable future – empowered by technology.

To view the full report, please visit www.rosen-group.com/en/company/sustainability/sustainability-report.

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.