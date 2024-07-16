ROSEN Group bolstered by new sales manager

In the People on the Move column, The Australian Pipeliner is tracking new appointments in Australia, New Zealand, Papuan New Guinea and the Pacific’s pipeline sector.

In his new role as Sales Manager at ROSEN Group, Barry Foster will be partnering with industrial customers to provide solutions.

“I have over 20 years of experience broadly spread across the energy industry with a focus on asset integrity assessment and protection,” Foster said.

“As a scientist I was drawn to the high level of technology that can be applied within this sector and the people that deliver these services, there is no other place like the pipeline industry – I am proud to be a pipeliner.”

His passion for the sector stemmed from attending industry events and meeting many passionate employees.

“I have admired ROSEN for some time, in particular the drive to provide the industry with the best technical solutions,” he said.

Foster has three tips for anyone wanting to enter the industry:

• Have a plan but embrace the joys of disruption

• New opportunities will come along so keep an open mind

• ROSEN’s purpose is to always help each other so keep this mantra close.

