ROSEN and PSSS strengthen ties

ROSEN Australia has announced Piping Specialty and Supply Service (PSSS) as a new distributing dealer of its steel bodied pigs in Australia.

PSSS is a supplier of pipeline and piping machinery, equipment and consumables. Its product range covers the construction, maintenance and servicing of gas, oil, water pipelines and pipe related infrastructures.

Daniel Schneke, ROSEN Australia’s Business Execution Manager, expressed that the new association only reinforces ROSEN’s strong position in the Australasian market.

“By now supplying our steel bodied pigs through PSSS, a long-standing, well-established supplier to the pipeline industry,” said Schneke.

John Wilton and his team at PSSS already have a strong commitment to the pigging industry, which has only been complimented by the recent announcement of their new, innovative and exclusive range of Australian-made foam pigs.

“Our existing clients and now anyone else needing our steel bodied pigs, can purchase these through PSSS, who will be carrying stock of our standard range of cleaning and gauging pigs,” said Schneke.

“Both John and I are confident of further announcements coming soon as we develop other innovative and unique solutions for the local pigging market.”

The ROSEN Group a leading provider of cutting-edge solutions, globally, in all areas of the integrity process chain. The business is privately owned and employs a team of almost 4000 workers, operating in more than 120 countries.

‘Empowered by technology’ is the promise that ROSEN systematically delivers on by enhancing the operations of its customers and making them safe, cost-effective, and more efficient.

ROSEN offers the know-how and technology to ensure that customers can comply with legal standards and safeguard people and environment, while gaining maximum profit from assets as diverse as pipelines, tanks, vessels, wind turbines, trains, and telecommunication towers.

For more information, visit the ROSEN and PSSS websites.