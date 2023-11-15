ROSEN acquired by Partners Group

The decision to sell ROSEN to Partners Group and reinvest into the company is part of a forward-looking succession plan by founder Hermann Rosen in the interest of all stakeholders.

Partners Group is committed to ROSEN’s technology-empowered growth strategy creating opportunities for employees and the company.

“In Partners Group, we found the ideal partner to continue the unique success story of ROSEN,” Hermann Rosen said.

“I have always seen ROSEN from the perspective of a founder.

“This includes considering my own succession at the right time. After intensive examination of various strategic options, I am excited that we have found the ideal co-owner in Partners Group to continue ROSEN’s unique success story.”

As part of this process, the company has reorganised its business and separated ROSEN from New Ventures which are unrelated development projects outside of ROSEN’s primary field of operations.

Hermann Rosen will continue to be involved on the Board of ROSEN, but will increasingly focus his individual efforts on bringing New Ventures’ technologies outside ROSEN to market maturity.

“I will remain a member of the Board of ROSEN, but at the same time follow my nature as the pioneer and explorer that I have always been and dedicate myself to write the next success story with New Ventures outside ROSEN,” he said.

The transaction is part of Hermann Rosen’s succession planning, concluding a process that was initiated about a year ago in the interest of all stakeholders of the company.

Together with his management team, Hermann Rosen has examined strategic options to secure ROSEN’s long-term success by ensuring stability while continuing to execute on its technology-empowered strategy that has delivered a track record of strong organic growth.

Partners Group will work with management to leverage ROSEN’s existing capabilities to expand into future energy sources, including new energy transition opportunities such as hydrogen transportation pipes, as well as into adjacent markets.

“ROSEN represents an opportunity to acquire a vertically integrated technology leader in the specialist sub-sector of asset integrity services that exhibits resilient demand,” Partners Group managing director Charles Miller-Jones said.

“The company has strong recurring revenues from a large, diverse, and regulated asset base.”

Miller-Jones said ROSEN was well-positioned to capitalise on the tailwinds in the sector and he had conviction in its growth prospects.

“We are excited to partner with Hermann Rosen, the co-chief executive officers Erik Cornelissen and Holger Hennerkes as well as the broader management team to execute our shared value creation plan.”