ROSEN achieves ISMS certification and opens new office

The ROSEN team in India. Image: ROSEN

ROSEN Group, a leading asset integrity management company that is active in Australia’s pipeline industry, has officially become ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified.

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is an internationally recognised standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS). The certification covers specific business processes as well as the hosting infrastructure of the asset integrity management software ‘NIMA’ for displaying, visualising, and evaluating inspection data, such as integrity assessments or risk analyses. Additionally, it allows repair planning and regulatory response definition. With NIMA, information is transformed into knowledge, which in turn enables smarter decision-making.

The certification is granted on behalf of the ROSEN Technology and Research Center GmbH, and includes further ROSEN locations in Australia and the USA. The benefits are:

Enhanced security and trust: Customers can rest assured that a comprehensive framework for information security is implemented that is aligned with global best practices. Comprehensive risk management: The certification demonstrates the ability to anticipate, identify, and mitigate information security risks effectively. Regulatory compliance: The ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification distinguishes a trusted partner for customers operating in heavily regulated industries.

New horizons

On 31 January, ROSEN opened a new office in Navi Mumbai, India.

“With the official opening of our new office, we reach a significant milestone in India,” Jochen Spalink, director for business execution at ROSEN Europe, who was entrusted with the establishment of the office, said.

“This expansion is more than just a new location; it represents our commitment to pipeline integrity, and long-term growth in the region. Moreover, it’s a hub for collaboration, innovation, and delivering real impact.”

