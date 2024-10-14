ROM to roadshow the future of battery-powered sewer cleaning technology

ROM e-EcoNomic sewer jetter in Ford Transit. Image: Pipe Core

ROM is partnering with local distributor Pipe Core to bring its 100 per cent battery-powered sewer cleaning jetters to the Australian and New Zealand markets.

This cutting-edge equipment featuring the e-Cube and e-EcoNomic models, represent the future of drain cleaning with zero-emission technology.

These powerful units, will embark on a roadshow from 14 October to 25 October, showcasing innovative technology designed to revolutionise drain cleaning for urban and commercial applications.

Starting at Pipe Core’s Port Melbourne Headquarters, the roadshow will travel Greater Melbourne, Sydney, and Canberra, accompanied by ROM’s International Account Manager Pim Vinke.

“These units meet the growing demand for compact, efficient, and emission-free jetting solutions,” Josh Gosling, Drain Cleaning Specialist at Pipe Core said.

In response to rising oil and fuel prices and the global push toward sustainability, ROM developed the e-Cube and e-EcoNomic to offer zero-emission solutions for drain and sewer cleaning. These jetters provide powerful, quieter operations that support sustainable practices without sacrificing performance.

Both units are part of ROM’s E-range, which is fully battery-powered and designed to be seamlessly mounted in small to medium-sized commercial vehicles.

The e-Cube : The compact unit, perfect for urban environments, delivers a cleaning pressure of 150 bar and 50 l/min water capacity. Its lightweight design integrates easily into light delivery vans, making it ideal for urban and light commercial applications.

: The compact unit, perfect for urban environments, delivers a cleaning pressure of 150 bar and 50 l/min water capacity. Its lightweight design integrates easily into light delivery vans, making it ideal for urban and light commercial applications. The e-EcoNomic: A more robust model, the e-EcoNomic packs a 150-bar cleaning pressure and 100 l/min water capacity. It is designed for main sewers and residential connections up to DN 600, while still fitting into light to medium-sized vehicles. Additionally, the e-EcoNomic is powered by the latest-generation lithium-ion batteries, providing longer-lasting, more efficient performance.

Why these units are perfect for you

Compact and lightweight : The e-Cube’s compact nature allows operators to carry extra water or storage space, thanks to its spacious 400-liter tank and smart design.

: The e-Cube’s compact nature allows operators to carry extra water or storage space, thanks to its spacious 400-liter tank and smart design. Eco-friendly operation: The e-EcoNomic, equipped with lithium-ion batteries, provides quieter and longer-lasting operation without harmful emissions, aligning with evolving zero-emission work zones and city regulations.

“These advancements are not just about staying current,” Gosling said. “They are about future-proofing operations, making sure businesses can stay competitive as environmental standards change.”

What to expect during the roadshow

Visitors can expect live demonstrations of the equipment’s capabilities. This hands-on opportunity will allow professionals to see how ROM’s e-Cube and e-EcoNomic perform under various conditions—delivering the same reliability and power, but with zero emissions. Whether you’re looking to reduce your environmental footprint, cut down on fuel costs, or simply modernise your equipment, ROM’s electric jetters provide the ideal solution.

To learn more or see the equipment in action, visit Pipe Core’s headquarters in Port Melbourne or attend the October roadshow near you.