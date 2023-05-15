Rob Browning joins PSSS as financial controller

In the People on the Move column, The Australian Pipeliner is tracking new appointments in Australia, New Zealand, Papuan New Guinea and the Pacific’s pipeline sector.

Rob Browning joined PSSS as the company’s Financial Controller. In this role, he will manage the financial, commercial, and administrative functions of the business.

Browning was drawn to the pipeline industry because he can see that it has high growth opportunities and can see the need for strong support with products and services – a need that, he said, is met by PSSS.

“PSSS has a clear vision for the future and is agile and fast moving to meet client requirements. Supporting this vision commercially with growth plans is exciting,” he said.

Browning’s work history includes 15 years of experience in manufacturing and distributing products and services across the resource, industrial and communications sectors.

“PSSS has a people focussed culture. I’m looking forward to being part of a team,” he said.

This article featured in the March edition of The Australian Pipeliner.

