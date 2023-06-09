Rise and shine: Discover this year’s Women in Industry stars

The Women in Industry Awards recognise outstanding women from a range of industrial sectors. The Australian Pipeliner talks to some of this year’s winners and what it means to work in a predominately male industry.

Taking place on 8 June 2023, women were put in the spotlight and recognised for their achievements and skills in the resources, transport, manufacturing, engineering, logistics, bulk handling, rail, construction, and infrastructure sectors.

The Women in Industry awards comprise of 11 categories, including: Business Development Success of the Year, Excellence in Construction, Excellence in Engineering, Excellence in Manufacturing Excellence in Mining, Excellence in Transport, Industry Advocacy Award, Mentor of the Year, Rising Star of the Year, Safety Advocacy Award, and last but not least, Woman of the Year.

Business Development Success of the Year

This category recognises an individual who has created new growth opportunities that has allowed their organisation to expand and generate greater revenue. The winner this year is Stefanie Frawley from TMX Global.

Excellence in Construction – sponsored by NAWIC

This prestigious category singles out an individual who has made a positive contribution to one of the many facets of the construction industry. This year’s recipient is Trudy Grimshaw (Department of Finance, Western Australia).

“It’s a real honour to be able to deliver services to the community,” Grimshaw said.

Grimshaw shared how proud she was serving in a department which has 50 per cent of female senior executives as well as 47 per cent of female middle managers.

“It’s an absolute delight to see so many young women up here and to see how our industry is moving forward,” she said.

Excellence in Engineering – sponsored by SEW-EURODRIVE

This category recognises an individual who has shown leadership in engineering, technological excellence and innovation. Meet this year’s winner, Elsa Antunes from James Cook University.

After thanking her nominator Clair Stark, her mentors Rabin Tuladhar, Ron White, and Colin Raston, Antunes said how proud she was to make a difference in the industry.

“I wouldn’t be here without my research team,” she said. “This isn’t just about women it is about how are we making impact in this society.”

Excellence in Manufacturing – sponsored by PACCAR Australia

This award is about recognising an individual who has thought ‘outside the box’ to implement an outstanding personal contribution to their manufacturing business and the wider manufacturing community. Kristi Riordan from Harvest B is this year’s winner.

“Thank you to Women in Industry for your 2023 awards night, and the work you do to recognise the important role of women across highly technical industries,” she said.

Riordan has worked for 20 years in industries around the world where women are underrepresented.

“As a society, we have moved the needle toward greater gender participation in highly technical and well-paid professions; and yet, there is still much left to accomplish,” she said.

“Moments such as this re-energise me with the potential for the future we can create with more women leaders and a more diversified economy.”

Excellence in Mining – sponsored by Weir Minerals Australia

This award singles out an individual who has made a positive contribution to one of the many facets of the mining industry. This year’s winner is Ashara Moore from BHP.

“This award as well as not my own to take on board,” Moore said. “I have a fantastic team of engineers working with me.

“It’s fantastic to be able to deliver products and deliver sustainable options in the resources sector with them, so I couldn’t be here without them today.”

Excellence in Transport

This award is all about recognising an individual who has gone above and beyond to improve and positively impact the Australian transport industry. In 2023, this special individual was Coralie Chapman (Humes Concrete Products).

“I love working in transport and have loved it since day one,” Chapman said.

“I hope that instead of saying this industry is male-dominated, which can sound very threatening, and especially for young women, we can change it to predominantly male.

“This doesn’t sound as threatening and actually sounds more inviting. So, if we can learn to change our language when we’re talking to women and to younger people in the industry, I think it’s a big step towards getting more women into any predominantly male industry.”

Industry Advocacy Award

This category is about singling out an individual who has helped shape a positive view of their industry and/or helped to create a policy change that benefits those working in the sector. Jemma Walshe from Fulton Hogan was the lucky and most-deserving recipient of the award this year.

Walshe thanked her co-workers and her mentors upon receiving the prestigious award, adding she wouldn’t be there if it wasn’t for them as well as their ability to strive and push everyone to do better.

“I just want to say a big thank you to the leaders that I look up to,” she said.

Mentor of the Year

The industry wouldn’t be the same without mentorship, which is about guidance and sharing knowledge. This category recognises an individual who has demonstrated a commitment to developing female talent within their organisation or wider industry. Meet Teagan Dowler (The BCW), this year’s Mentor of the Year.

“Thank you to Women In Industry for putting on these awards and thank you to all the sponsors as well,” said Dowler.

“I just want to thank every single person who has believed in the work that we do to support women in our industry, and particularly in the personal development space and the mentoring space.

“I do want to do a special shout out to all of the other finalists because your work is so impactful in creating change in this industry.”

Rising Star of the Year – sponsored by Atlas Copco Compressors

This is about recognising an individual who has shown significant promise within their chosen industry or who has reached new goals at the start of their career. Sophia Kurianski from Jinolo is this year’s award recipient.

Kurianski said she is incredibly honoured and grateful for this award, and incredibly grateful that events like this exists.

“The one person I’d really like to think in this whole journey is my mother, because she has just shown me the incredible example of a strong female leader both in the workplace and in normal everyday life,” she said.

“I’d like to say thank you and congratulate every single woman in this room. You’re doing really amazing things and I’m just so honoured to be in a room full of such amazing women in this industry.”

Safety Advocacy Award – sponsored by Komatsu

Better safe than sorry. This category recognises an individual working actively to improve safety for their industry. This year’s winner is Giselle Phillips from Fredon QLD.

“This is a celebration not only for me but for the team as well because we are making change in our field at this moment in time,” said Phillips.

“Advocate for yourself. If you don’t have a seat at the table, I recommend you create the seat in the table.”

Woman of the Year – sponsored by Fulton Hogan

We are seeing more incredible women take charge within the sector and feel it is appropriate to recognise them accordingly. This prestigious award is about them, and how our industry is changing for the best thanks to their contribution. This year’s Woman of the Year is also the remarkable Giselle Phillips from Fredon QLD .

Upon receiving this second and most prestigious award, it’s with emotion that Phillips thanked all the women in the room and in her life.

“I have advocated for them,” she said.

“I have put them out for submissions, I have interviewed them.

“I have listened to them, and we’re all in the same boat.

“We are not in competition with each other. We are needing to advocate and help each other to get where we need to be.

“So, this [award] is not only for me, but this is also for every woman that is in the room.”

Australian Mining, PACE, Manufacturers’ Monthly, MHD Supply Chain Solutions, Prime Mover, Inside Construction, Waste Management Review, Inside Water, Rail Express, Roads & Infrastructure Australia, Energy Today, The Australian Pipeliner, Trenchless Australasia, Quarry and Australian Bulk Handling Review are partnered to acknowledge the exceptional women who have achieved success through their invaluable leadership, innovation, and commitment to their sector.

All pictures were taken by photographer James Thomas.